A sparkle on the wrist. A dazzling reflection off light off the finger. A quick glance at the time on your watch. Every moment of beauty is usually tied to something more. It can symbolize a special occasion, or a memory made with a person dear to your heart. The right jewelry is more than just a beautiful piece, it commemorates a precious moment at Guven Fine Jewelry.

Gwinnett residents know they receive premium jewelry at the very best price and the very best service when they purchase from the Guven family. With an enormous selection, they offer great value on diamonds and other precious stones, gold and beautiful metals, rings, necklaces, bracelets, chains and so much more. For over 35 years, Guven Fine Jewelry has made it their mission to serve the people in Gwinnett County and it has made them a community fixture. The family-owned business has made their name as a Mall of Georgia staple and is the trusted source for not only premium jewelry, but expert advice and cleaning and repair services you can count on.

Have a special milestone coming up? Commemorate it with a beautiful bracelet or unforgettable pair of earrings.

Maybe it’s time to treat yourself to something luxurious? Gorgeous timepieces from a variety of designer brands, both new and used, are waiting to be worn.

Looking to pop that special question to the love of your life? Gorgeous engagement rings, wedding bands and loose diamonds are a wonderful way to celebrate your love.

Guven Fine Jewelry can help bring your vision to life if you are looking for a custom design. Their jewelry designers will work with you to create a brand-new unique piece, or work with vintage pieces to turn them into something you will cherish for years. The Guven team is honored to bring you unparalleled quality, variety, service and value while being a part of your special moments. Their kind experts are here to ensure you have an experience as wonderful and memorable as the jewelry you are seeking.

We want to thank all of our wonderful customers who have nominated us for the Best of Gwinnett again. We love you and will continue to do our best to provide for you in the future. – The Guven Team

Guven Fine Jewelry

Guvenfinejewelry.com

678-546-9099

info@gunvenfinejewelry.com

1790 Mall of Georgia Blvd

Buford, GA