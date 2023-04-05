Your body is art, it is beauty, it is love and it is life. It should be treated as such! Your well-being is the top priority for Diana’s Med-Spa. They consider the importance of the balance between beauty care and health. Their mission is to bring their clients the best services in facial treatments and body treatments in a spacious, tranquil and serene space.

Spa services with the highest quality, based on a comprehensive and professional approach with commitment, responsibility and reliability for all those who wish to enjoy it! Diana Cifuentes has training and experience of more than 20 years in body care, as a medical aesthetician and surgeon assistant. She’s a certified clinical medical assistant, a master trainer in esthetics and more.

Diana’s Med-Spa seeks to lead with the highest technology, working to update and innovate treatments. Treat yourself to a facial cleansing, a HydraFacial or a chemical peel. Looking for some rejuvenation? Indulge in botox and PRP Plasma to bring some life to your skin! Does your body need some beautification? Diana’s Med-Spa offers everything from sculpting to laser therapy.

Diana’s Med-Spa specializes in:

Facials

Rejuvenation

Body sculpting

Laser treatments

Post-operative massages

¡Se habla español! Tu cuerpo es arte, es belleza, es amor y es vida. Diana’s Med-Spa considera la importancia del equilibrio entre el cuidado de la belleza y la salud. Asesoran a sus pacientes a encontrar el tratamiento estético idóneo y personalizado con énfasis en su condición de salud. Brindar a todos sus clientes los mejores servicios en tratamiento faciales y corporales en un espacio amplio, tranquilo y sereno. Diana’s Med-Spa está proporcionando servicios de spa medico con la más alta calidad, basado en un enfoque integral y profesional con compromiso, responsabilidad y confiabilidad para todos aquellos que deseen disfrutar de la belleza, salud y bienestar.

Call now to learn more about the treatments best for you…

Diana’s Med-Spa

Dianasmed-spa.com

678-615-5119

3772 Satellite Blvd. Suite 100

Duluth, GA 30096