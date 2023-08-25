The Gwinnett Chamber announced seven winners and recognized more than one hundred finalists at the 2023 Moxie Awards, presented by Northeast Georgia Health System. Established to honor women professionals, the Moxie Awards program welcomed more than 500 hundred attendees to the Gas South District for this year’s celebration.

“The Moxie Awards recognize women who are going above and beyond to make an impact in their places of work and in their communities,” said Dean Collins, Gwinnett Chamber Board Chair and Founder & President of Axis Companies. “Gwinnett is fortunate to have such dynamic and driven women leaders investing in its future and we would like to congratulate all of this year’s finalists and winners.”

Now in its sixth year, the Moxie Awards program hosts business leaders from across the metro Atlanta region. Seven winners were selected from 134 finalists, all within key categories that focused on everything from employers who champion women in business to individuals who have excelled as leaders, innovators, up-and-comers, and community engagers.

This year’s winners included (in order from L to R in photo):

Pay It Forward Award – Dr. Audrey Arona, CEO & District Health Director, GNR Health Department

Influence Award – Lisamarie Bristol, Solicitor General, Gwinnett County Government

Enlightened Employer Award – Obria Medical Clinics

Moxie Award – Kim Hartsock, Managing Partner – Atlanta Office, Warren Averett

Outstanding Organization Award – Lawrenceville-Suwanee School of Music

Greater Good Award – Muriam Nafees, Volunteer Gwinnett & Collaboration Manager, Gwinnett County Government

On the Rise Award – Logan Serrano, Marketing & Communications Director, Leadership Gwinnett.

The event included an insightful keynote address from Cheryl Mills Knight, SVP of Branding and Culture for Kendra Scott. Knight shared how her company built its billion-dollar brand through a focus on values and company culture.

The Moxie Awards is produced by the Gwinnett Chamber with the support of several community partners including Northeast Georgia Health System, Northside Hospital, Georgia Power, Piedmont Eastside, Walton Gas, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Gas South, Jackson EMC, Mighty 8th Media, Primerica, Renasant Bank, Andersen Tate & Carr, Kendra Scott, ATL Search Group, E2E Benefits Services, Greater Women’s Business Council, Level Seven Commercial Cleaning, Rock Paper Scissors Branding & Marketing, Celebrating Power House Women Podcast Series on Business RadioX, The Water Tower, Helping Mamas, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Obria Medical Clinics Gwinnett, and Rainbow Village.

“We would like to sincerely thank all sponsors of this year’s MOXIE Awards,” shared Nick Masino, President & CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett. “Their support enables us to curate relevant programming that meets the growing needs of businesses in our community, and we appreciate their partnership.”

For more information on the Moxie Awards or upcoming events at the Gwinnett Chamber, please visit GwinnettChamber.org/Events.