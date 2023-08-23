From changing leaves and fashions to pumpkin-spiced everything and the return of football season, there’s a lot to be excited about with the arrival of Fall in Georgia. Thanks to the Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta (MTAMA), there’s one more thing to add to that list: the Lake Lanier Boat Show.

Hitting the docks of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1, the Fall edition of Georgia’s Premier In-Water Boat Show comes full circle after first debuting to everyone from aspiring boaters to seasoned captains in October 2022. Attendees will be treated to live music and an array of vendors selling lake life wares as they tour the lineup of boats for sale, including a select number of 2024 models. But before they drop anchor at the Margaritaville slips, the event organizers at MTAMA are seeking musicians, vendors, and sponsors to enhance this event further.



“We had a terrific response to our first event last Fall and an even better response earlier this year with our March 2023 show,” said Tabor Reins, President of MTAMA. “As word spreads about the Lake Lanier Boat Show, our crowds grow. There’s an incredible demand for boats, and we can’t think of a better way – or a better place – to view such a wide range of models. Representing a one-stop shop for boaters, old and new, we’re particularly excited to realize our original intention for the Lake Lanier Boat Show – to make it a bi-annual event on either side of boating season. The great news is, it’s still warm in Georgia well into October, so those first-time boat buyers at the show will have several weeks to enjoy their new purchase before docking it for the Winter.”



Reins also issued a call to musicians, local businesses related to the marine trade and lake lifestyle, and sponsors to become a part of the Fall 2023 Lake Lanier Boat Show.

Musicians and booth vendors interested in being considered for inclusion in the show, as well as companies wishing to sponsor the event are invited to email ashlyn@concept365.com by the September 1 deadline.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, prospective attendees can visit LakeLanierBoatShow.com.



The Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta (MTAMA) is comprised of boat dealers, marinas, and other businesses involved in the boating industry. A proud member of the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas, the membership-based organization strives to raise the standards of service within the boating industry while creating an interested and informed boating public and promoting safety within the boating community.

To learn more and become a member, visit BoatAtlanta.com.