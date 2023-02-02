

The Gwinnett Chamber announced the promotion of Lisa Sherman to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Sherman will now oversee a consolidated team of marketing, communications, and design professionals for the Gwinnett Chamber. She was hired back to the Gwinnett Chamber in November of 2021 to develop strategic communication plans for both Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett. Now written and adopted, Sherman will work in tandem with the Partnership Gwinnett marketing team and oversee the Gwinnett Chamber’s now consolidated marketing and branding teams to implement those plans.

“The Gwinnett Chamber has some of the most amazing and talented marketing, design, and communications professionals on its staff. It is an awesome responsibility and an incredible opportunity to be able to champion their success, and that of the organization, as we move ahead to implement some dynamic ideas for the future.” said Sherman.

In addition to crafting multi-year communication strategies, Sherman spearheaded the Gwinnett Chamber’s accreditation application process that earned the organization its first-ever 5-Star designation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Prior to her employment with the Gwinnett Chamber, Sherman worked as the Vice President of External Affairs for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. In her two years with them, Sherman successfully tripled the organization’s annual media reach across the nation and throughout four continents worldwide and increased the Chamber’s digital marketing visibility by over 90%. Sherman has also led strategic planning and communication initiatives for Gwinnett’s County Seat, the City of Lawrenceville, served as head of communications for Partnership Gwinnett and the Gwinnett Chamber from 2007-2012, and managed product development marketing initiatives at Fortune 500 AGCO Corporation in Duluth, Georgia.

Nick Masino, President and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett, shared, “Lisa is a proven leader who continues to set high standards and cultivate teams that deliver with excellence. We look forward to the future and what will be accomplished under her leadership.”

Sherman has been operating as the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications since January 1, 2023. She is a 29-year resident of Gwinnett County and resides in Grayson with her husband, Robert, and their two children, Ben and Hannah.

To learn more about the Gwinnett Chamber team, please visit www.gwinnettchamber.org/staff.