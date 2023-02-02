One of the best ways to share the love is by sharing food, so here are some Valentine’s day foods and recipes to spread kindness with. Or don’t share, self love is important too!

Dunkin Donuts:

Keep it sweet with Dunkin’ Donut’s Valentine’s Day donuts and drinks. The Brownie Batter Donut makes its return, along with the Cupid’s Choice donut.

Pair it with a new drink, especially for all of the chocaholics out there. The Brownie Batter latte is new to the scene, but only for Dunkin’ members in app. The latte combines rich espresso with gooey, bowl-licking brownie batter flavor, and is topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and festive sprinkles. Not a member? The Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte features rich espresso and decadent mocha flavor and doubles down on chocolatey goodness with a mocha drizzle, hot chocolate powder and whipped cream.

Krispy Kreme:

Krispy Kreme has partnered up with Hershey’s this year, to bring the most decadent chocolate donuts. The line up includes all heart shaped donuts with four different flavors.

Hershey’s I Pick You: Kreme and dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, decorated with buttercream and an icing rose.

Hershey’s Double Chocolate KISS: Hershey’s milk chocolate filling, dipped in chocolate icing and covered with mini milk chocolate kisses.

Hershey’s Strawberry Dream: Hershey’s strawberry flavored Kreme, dipped in red icing and covered with white chocolate chips and heart sprinkles.

Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Caramel: filled with Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s caramel icing and covered in chocolate drizzle with semi-sweet ships and heart sprinkles.

Chick-fil-A:

Nuggets and mini’s are already a staple in the diet of the Gwinnettian, but make it an even lovelier treat with Chick-fil-A’s heart shaped trays. Chick-fil-A nuggets, Chick-n-Minis, Chocolate Chunk Cookies or Chocolate Fudge Brownies.

Baskin-Robbins:

It’s never too early for ice cream, no matter the time of year. Baskin-Robbins brings the Love Potion #31 back to shops, as well as a heart shaped ice cream cake that will be perfect for Valentine’s parties. The ice cream is white chocolate and raspberry flavored, with raspberry-filled chocolate flavored hearts, raspberry swirls and chocolate flavored chips. That’s a whole lot of sweetness.

Cake Time! The Baskin-Robbins also has the new Crazy for You Cake. This made-to-share, picturesque cake is heart-shaped and bursting with decadent fudge accents and chocolate drips, a crunchy OREO® Cookie and buttercream rosettes.

Hardee’s:

Hardee’s® Celebrates Valentine’s Day with the Return of Heart Shaped Biscuits filled with a New Cherry Flavor

Made from Scratch™ Biscuits are heart shaped, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Hardee’s is bringing back Heart Shaped Biscuits and introducing a tart twist with the new Cherry Filled Biscuit.

Heart Shaped Biscuits will be available Feb. 11-14 and can be ordered individually or added onto any breakfast menu offering.

Cherry Filled Biscuits will be available Feb. 8 – March 14 and can be ordered individually for $2.99 or as part of a combo for $4.99.

“Hardee’s is all about quality comfort, and we are thrilled to deliver a twist on that for Valentine’s Day,” said Jean Leathersich, Director of Culinary for CKE Restaurants, Inc. “Bringing back our popular Heart Shaped, Made from Scratch Biscuits, and introducing indulgent Cherry Filled Biscuits, gives our devoted breakfast fans even more to be excited about this year.”

Recipes:

Want to make something yummy? The best way to the heart is through the stomach! We’ve found some great Valentine’s or Galentine’s foods and drinks. These are bound to be party pleasers.

All Recipes presents easy-peasy chocolate covered strawberries HERE. Why pay for a box of six when you can make dozens! They can be tricky at first when it comes to melting the chocolate, but people will appreciate the personal touch.

Somewhat Simple has the best drink for all ages: the Cupid Float. This drink combines ice cream with cherry soda to make a bubbly drink that’s hard to resist.

The Kitchen Magpie presents the Cupid’s Arrow Cocktail, it’s flirty and fruity! These are a great choice for your Galentine’s Day celebrations, a bit of fruit and fizz and chocolate shavings on top.

We’re not sure if all the Pizza Chains will be bringing back iconic heart-shaped pizzas (we know Papa John’s is…), but here’s a RECIPE from the Food Network to make it at home.

These are very simple, which means you can even make them with the kids for breakfast in bed! Jamie Geller’s Egg Toast can be fancied with some avocado roses or some bacon. If you aren’t the greatest chef, this easy choice will be great!