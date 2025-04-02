New Roof, No Regrets.

Total Pro Roofing just earned a 2024 Best of Gwinnett Award from GuideToGwinnett.com, and it’s all thanks to customer votes. That’s no small feat when you’re in the business of keeping homes dry, storm-ready, and looking sharp. With over 13 years in the game, Total Pro Roofing specializes in roof replacements, repairs, and inspections, making sure homeowners don’t lose sleep over leaks, missing shingles, or aging roofs. As CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMasters and Owens Corning Preferred Contractors, they bring the kind of expertise that turns a stressful home project into a smooth, no-headache process.

Here’s the kicker—did you know that the state of Georgia has no professional roofing license requirement? But instead of taking the easy road, Total Pro Roofing went the extra mile, becoming one of just a handful of companies to complete the voluntary roofing licensing initiative from GARCA. These roofers prove that just because something isn’t required doesn’t mean it’s not the right thing to do. In a state where anyone with a ladder and a truck can call themselves a roofer, Total Pro Roofing is leading by example, making sure homeowners are protected from unlicensed fly-by-nights.

And it’s not just roofs. They also handle siding, gutters, and interior & exterior painting, so your home gets the full package—protection and curb appeal. Whether it’s a minor fix or a full replacement, they’ve got it covered with in-home consultations, solid warranties, and a cleanup process so thorough, your yard won’t even know they were there. No stress, no mess—just a job done right.

Winning Best of Gwinnett means they’re the trusted go-to for roofing and exterior upgrades. And when it comes to something as important as your home, trust is everything.

Contact

Phone: 1-855-WE-SHINGLE and 770-624-1009

Address: 105 Grayson Industrial Pkwy, Grayson, GA 30017

Email: office@totalproroofing.com

Website: www.totalproroofing.com