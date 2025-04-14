Gwinnett Means Business

You might know Gwinnett for its parks, schools, and endless bubble tea spots, but it’s also home to some of Georgia’s most influential companies. And they’re not just padding the tax base. From tractors to tech support, these HQs fuel jobs, drive innovation, and shape daily life in ways that are easy to miss but hard to live without.



So before you write off that office park on Sugarloaf as just another beige box, look closer. Some of the biggest players in finance, food, and broadband are right here in Gwinnett—and the local impact is bigger than you might think!



AGCO – Duluth

You won’t see tractors rolling through downtown Duluth, but this is where AGCO calls the shots on global farming. The company’s HQ manages high-tech ag equipment used in more than 140 countries and in 2023 it brought in $14.4 billion in net sales. It also supports local jobs in engineering, logistics, and manufacturing, and has partnered with Georgia Tech and UGA on student-led capstone projects—from reducing tractor cab noise to developing voice-activated emergency stop systems for farm equipment.



Primerica – Duluth

Primerica’s glass tower near Sugarloaf Parkway anchors one of Georgia’s most influential financial firms. With about 1,800 employees at its Duluth HQ, it’s also one of Gwinnett’s biggest private employers—and it doesn’t stop at payroll! The company puts money and muscle behind local nonprofits like Rainbow Village, HomeFirst Gwinnett, and Junior Achievement, turning corporate presence into real community impact.



Waffle House – Norcross

Yes, the waffles are iconic—but behind the scenes, Waffle House operates a 24/7 enterprise from its Norcross headquarters. The corporate office at 5986 Financial Drive oversees more than 400 locations in Georgia alone and houses a regional training center that brings a steady flow of employees (and their spending) into Gwinnett. And yes—FEMA really does track storm severity based on whether Waffle House stays open.



Comcast – Peachtree Corners

In 2016, Comcast’s Southeast HQ dropped 150 new jobs and moved 532 employees to Peachtree Corners. Since then, it’s helped build up the local tech scene and kept nearby businesses busy with a steady stream of Comcast employees grabbing coffee, lunch, and everything in between.

Cisco (formerly Scientific Atlanta) – Peachtree Corners

Cisco’s Peachtree Corners campus, formerly Scientific Atlanta, runs a major hub and distribution center at 650 Engineering Dr. This is where they build the tech that keeps your cable TV, internet, and business networks running smoothly—from the gear inside your home to the systems that keep companies online.



The Real Power Behind Gwinnett’s Growth

Next time you drive by, remember—these companies aren't just filling space. They're creating jobs, powering industries, and keeping Gwinnett moving forward.