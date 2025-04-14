Live from The Bowl at Sugar Hill!

Some venues make you work for a good time—downtown traffic, overpriced parking, crowds that feel more chaotic than fun. Not The Bowl. This outdoor amphitheater sits just off West Broad, steps from Sugar Hill’s walkable downtown, where grabbing a drink or a bite before the show is part of the experience, not a logistical nightmare.

And the 2025 lineup? It’s looking solid. If you’re into name-brand artists without the Atlanta hassle, here’s who’s coming to town—and how to lock in your tickets before they’re gone.

Three Dates to Bookmark

Tyler Hubbard— one-half of the now-split Florida Georgia Line (sad, we know), Tyler Hubbard hits the stage on Saturday, May 24. FGL split a few years back, and Tyler’s been doing the solo thing ever since. Tickets went on sale April 9 and are still up for grabs!

Colbie Caillat + Gavin DeGraw take over Friday, June 6 . She’s best known for the early-2000s earworm Bubbly, while he’s the voice behind I Don’t Want to Be (a.k.a. the One Tree Hill theme song—and no, he’s not related to Tim McGraw, by the way). Tickets go on sale tomorrow ( April 16 ).



Sawyer Brown, the country-rock band that's been touring since the '80s with hits like Some Girls Do and Step That Step, wraps up the season on Friday, September 5. Tickets go on sale April 23, so you've got some time to plan your Friday night escape.

What You Can (and Can’t) Bring

Feel free to bring your own food, drinks (alcohol included), and a cooler—as long as it’s under 15x10x14 and doesn’t clink with glass. Prefer someone else do the cooking? Shine Pizza, R Real Taco, and Central City Tavern are all a short walk away. You can even bring your cocktail straight into the venue if it’s in a SHINE District cup!

The setup is relaxed and intentional, feeling more like a well-planned hang with good music than a shoulder-to-shoulder festival crowd.

Good to Know