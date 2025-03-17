More Than A Food Pantry…..

Hunger or hardship do not wait for the “right time,” but thanks to The North Gwinnett Co-Op, thousands of families don’t have to face those challenges alone. For the past 34 years, The North Gwinnett Co-Op has served the community with food, clothing, and financial assistance. This year, the community made it official—again—by voting them a 2024 Best of Gwinnett Award, hosted by GuideToGwinnett.com.

During 2024, the North Gwinnett Co-Op distributed over 640,000 pounds of food, helping more than 40,000 people—each a record-breaking number. In addition to pantry & hygiene items, clients are given fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, bread, & desserts. Their thrift store, Second Blessings, is open to the public. Proceeds from the store fund the financial programs that help with prescription & utility bills. Additionally, the Co-Op offers programs that provide school supplies, holiday meals, and gifts to vetted clients.

Winning Best of Gwinnett isn’t just about recognition—it is proof of what communities can do when they work together! They volunteer. They donate. They show up to help make sure families in need don’t have to go without. Learn more about the Co-Op’s efforts at www.ngcoop.org. Together We Make A Difference!

Contact

Phone: 770-271-9793

Address: 4395 Commerce Drive, Buford, GA 30518

Website: www.ngcoop.org