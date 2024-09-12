The City of Norcross proudly announces the grand opening of Gwinnett County’s first arboretum, a significant milestone in the transformation of Pinnacle Park. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for the community, blending innovative environmental practices with a commitment to accessible green spaces.

When Norcross acquired Pinnacle Park, it was clear that the area required a comprehensive revitalization. The small lake behind the business park was functioning merely as a stormwater retention facility, surrounded by overgrowth, dilapidated bridges and deteriorating sidewalks.

“The city identified what has now become Pinnacle Park as a green space that could serve the community on the eastern side of Buford Highway,” said Norcross City Arborist Shahin Khalili. This vision was crucial in bridging the development gap between East Norcross and the rest of the city.

One of the initial and unique steps in this project was the eco-friendly approach to clearing overgrowth. A team of goats was brought in to tackle invasive species like kudzu and privet. “The goats were certainly a hit with the local community,” Khalili added. Their presence was so popular that they even participated in the park’s ribbon-cutting ceremony in May 2019, “chomping” the ribbon alongside local officials.

The arboretum, a notable addition to the park, features 32 species of native trees, with plans for expansion.”The criteria for selecting trees focused on species that thrive in Georgia and showcase the region’s vibrant landscape,” Khalili explained. Charlotte Osborn, Chair of the Norcross Tree Preservation Board, emphasized the importance of the arboretum’s educational value, stating, “The primary criteria for a level one arboretum was the collection of a minimum of 25 trees of individual species clearly identified throughout the garden.”

Mayor Craig Newton expressed his pride in the project, noting, “In 2019, Pinnacle Park brought to life a long-held vision for the city to provide underserved areas of the community equal access to parks and green space. With the installation of the park’s new arboretum — the first ever in Gwinnett — and its plans for growth in collaboration with the adjacent Beaver Ruin Creek Greenway, we are proud to be furthering that initial mission in new and evolving ways.”

The arboretum not only enhances local biodiversity and ecological resilience but also serves as an educational resource. The park’s virtual tree tour and educational page provide valuable insights into tree preservation and native plant species. Future plans include expanding educational outreach to schools and hosting workshops on sustainable practices.

The Pinnacle Park Arboretum stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a community unites with a shared vision for sustainability and conservation. It represents a forward-thinking approach to urban development and environmental stewardship, setting a high standard for future projects in Norcross and beyond.