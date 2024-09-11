Sugarloaf Community Improvement District (CID), in partnership with the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, announced the completion of the Synchronicity mural by JONESY at Sugarloaf Parkway and the I-85 Underpass.

Spanning almost 11,000 square feet, the mural is one of largest in the metro-Atlanta area.

“JONESY’s mural is a gift to our community and a testament to the power of art in public spaces. Synchronicity serves as a beautiful reminder of the harmony that can still be found even in the busiest places, reaffirming Gwinnett’s identity as a vibrantly connected community.” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson.

This vibrantly patterned piece was designed and executed by lead muralist, Krista M. Jones (aka JONESY). “The title is based on the idea that there is unity in diversity within the universe and meaningful coincidences can lead to connection and remarkable outcomes,” says Jones.

Synchronicity also represents the multiple “happenstance” connections between the artist and project partners that allowed the project to come to fruition. Sugarloaf CID’s project partner is The Hudgen’s Center for Art & Learning, who first connected Jones to the CID and provided invaluable insight into the project.

“I believe public art has the power to transform sterile spaces into invitations for us to be present and to engage. It can bridge gaps between our differences and provide connections that we might not have experienced otherwise. My ultimate hope is that the work I do offers joy.” Krista M. Jones

The mural concept comes from the artist’s “FORMATIONS” series, which examines how vibrant color, elements of nature, and sweeping patterns can transform sterile urban spaces into moments of joy and connection. Jones was inspired by Gwinnett County’s tagline of “Vibrantly Connected” when designing this piece, as shown by the continuous and diverse flow of bright, floral-like patterns interchanging along the wall.

Sugarloaf CID Board Chairman, Brand Morgan, states, “The Synchronicity mural serves as the gateway to the Sugarloaf CID and a welcome for everyone who enters Gwinnett’s Downtown. It has taken years of planning and coordination to complete this project, and we appreciate all the partners who helped to make this project possible.”

The public reaction to the mural is extremely positive, with many community members remarking that it brightens their daily commutes and that they are excited to see more public art projects in the Sugarloaf area. From the Board Members of Sugarloaf CID’s original idea to mural completion, this project represents over two years of hard work, including preparation like replacement of the underpass lighting (in partnership with Gwinnett County), project permitting with Georgia DOT, pressure washing the wall, and priming the wall.

Project sponsors and their financial contribution amounts for the mural include Gwinnett Creativity Fund (with support from Gwinnett County and Explore Gwinnett, $32,500), 12Stone Church ($10,000) and Georgia Power ($5,000).