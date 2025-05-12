Inside Gwinnett’s Booming Logistics Sector

By the time your morning coffee hits the to-go lid, dozens of trucks have already fanned out across Gwinnett. Packages are moving, warehouses are humming, and an entire economy is in motion—all before most of us even open our inboxes.



Welcome to Gwinnett’s logistics sector, where Amazon robots, FedEx drop-offs, and full-stack distribution hubs have turned the county into a serious player in Georgia’s supply chain game. And we’re not just talking about the big guys. This surge is rewriting job boards, reshaping real estate, and even helping keep your favorite sandwich shop in business.



Where the Work Gets Done

Gwinnett’s rise as a logistics hub isn’t just by luck. It’s built on access to major highways, a business-friendly climate, and enough industrial space to keep forklifts busy year-round.

Amazon’s facility off West Park Place near Stone Mountain spans nearly 700,000 square feet, where employees work alongside robotics to handle everything from electronics to kitchen gadgets. Positions here start around $18.30/hour, with benefits that kick in on day one.

FedEx has a strong presence, with more than 30 authorized ship centers and office locations spread across Duluth, Lawrenceville, Suwanee, Buford, and beyond.

The Sugarloaf Logistics Hub in Lawrenceville is converting former office space into 2.2 million square feet of industrial muscle. Souto Foods recently leased 200,000 square feet, investing $28 million and creating 70 jobs in the process.

The Bigger Picture

The growth of logistics in Gwinnett doesn’t stop at the loading dock.

Job creation is climbing fast. Nearly 2,000 logistics-related openings were posted in early 2025, covering everything from warehouse leads to CDL drivers.

New housing is being built around it. Mixed-use developments near logistics centers, like the Sugarloaf Hub, include multifamily housing to support the workforce influx.

Local spending gets a boost. When warehouse workers grab lunch, gas up, or get haircuts on their way home, nearby small businesses benefit.

Shipping the Future

This sector might not grab headlines like tech or finance, but in Gwinnett, logistics is doing exactly what it’s designed to do: keep everything moving. Efficiently, steadily, and with real economic weight.



Get more “business done” by checking out www.guidetogwinnett.com/office-security-information-technologies, where we spotlight the local movers, makers, and momentum-builders shaping our economy every day!