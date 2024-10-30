The City of Lawrenceville announces the lineup for the Fourth Annual Harvest Festival, taking place at the Lawrenceville Lawn from 12 pm to 6 pm on November 9, 2024. Sponsored by Consolidated Pipe & Supply Company, Inc., Northside Hospital, Lawrenceville Utilities, Oakhurst Realty Partners, Park Place by Highlands, Top Job Beverage & Events, Arctic Circle Air, Precision Planning, Xfinity, Embassy National Bank, and National Indoor RV Centers, this year’s Harvest Fest is jam-packed with lively music, curated artisan vendors, and free family fun.

“The Lawrenceville Harvest Festival has grown into a beloved tradition in our community, bringing people together each year to celebrate creativity, music, and family fun,” said Mayor David Still. “We are excited to showcase incredible talent, uplift local artisans, and provide a free event where residents and visitors alike can enjoy what makes Lawrenceville special.”

Alongside fall entertainment, Harvest Festival features live performances from talented up-and-coming artists, including headliner Tiera Kennedy joined by Fulton Lee, The Doohickeys, and Six One Five Collective. In addition to live music from the Lawn stage, attendees can enjoy a range of festive activities, perfect for the whole family. Shop the artisan market filled with local craft vendors and indulge in snacks and treats from a variety of food vendors. Kids will love the fun and games, while everyone can test their skills in activities like sack races, a pie-eating contest, and a Pumpkin Smash competing for a chance to win an Amazon Fire Tablet.

Rising country artist Tiera Kennedy brings a fresh vitality to the genre with her unique blend of storytelling and R&B influence. Hailing from Alabama, Tiera’s celestial voice and authentic songwriting have earned her recognition as “the total package” by Nashville Scene. Her debut single, “Found It In You”, along with playful follow-ups like “Gentleman” and “Alabama Nights”, showcase her range and personality. Tiera has opened for major artists like Kelsea Ballerini and Danielle Bradbery, and her recent single, “Jesus, My Mama, My Therapist”, further solidifies her distinctive place in country music. As the host of Apple Music Country’s The Tiera Show, she continues to leave her mark on the industry.

Fulton Lee is a Nashville-based soul/pop artist who brings vintage rock ‘n’ roll vibes into the modern music scene. Inspired by the sounds of 1950s legends Little Richard and James Brown, Fulton’s music captures the essence of classic rock with a contemporary twist. His high-energy performances and infectious personality are hard to resist, and his soulful melodies have garnered him a loyal following. With a passion for blending old-school soul with pop sensibilities, Fulton’s sound is both nostalgic and refreshingly new. Whether belting out a retro-inspired ballad or a pop hit that gets the crowd moving, his performances are full of charisma and creativity.

The Doohickeys consists of singing and writing duo Haley Spence Brown & Jack Hackett. Haley, from Missouri, grew up on her grandfather’s cattle farm, while Jack, from Atlanta, was raised in a Japanese-American household. They met at USC, where their shared love of country music sparked their songwriting partnership. The duo’s clever lyrics and catchy tunes, like “I Wish My Truck Was Bigger” and “All Hat, No Cattle”, have garnered attention. Their video for “Rein It In Cowboy” won The American Songwriter music video contest, and their viral parody of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5”, titled “9 to 6”, has amassed millions of views online.

The Six One Five Collective is a group of four seasoned musicians blending the best of country, Americana, folk, and pop into a sound that’s distinctly their own. Their captivating harmonies, reminiscent of iconic bands like Fleetwood Mac and Little Big Town, are the hallmark of their live performances. Known for their high-energy shows, The Six One Five Collective has opened for some of the biggest names in music, including Carly Pearce, Kenny Chesney, and John Legend. With Grammy nominations and songwriting credits for major artists such as George Strait and Lee Brice, their music has also appeared on popular TV shows like Nashville and Virgin River. Their latest release, “Brothers of The Highway,” continues to showcase their musical prowess and versatility. Whether performing their own hits or songs they’ve written for others, their concerts are an experience you don’t want to miss.

Visitors are also encouraged to check out the many restaurants and shops around the square. Additional information can be found at www.downtownlawrencevillega.com. Detailed food truck information will be posted on the City’s social media platforms the week of the event. Please follow the City’s Facebook page and The DTL Instagram page for the latest event information.

For more information about the Lawrenceville Harvest Festival and other events happening in The DTL, call 678.407.6653 or visit us at downtownlawrencevillega.com or on Facebook or Instagram for the latest updates.