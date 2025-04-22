We checked. The answer? Kinda… Remember that New Year’s resolution to rise with the sun, drink green stuff, and suddenly love burpees? Yeah—us too. But now it’s mid-spring, and let’s just say… some people are lifting weights, while others are lifting a cold one. So, is the gym empty yet? Not quite. But the crowds have thinned—and the vibes have shifted.

We’re taking a playful look at who’s still going strong, who’s ghosted the gym, and what fitness trends are hot right now (pickleball, anyone?). No judgment, just vibes—and maybe a nudge.

Who’s Still in Beast Mode

The 6AM Lifers: Still rolling into Orangetheory in Sugar Hill, eyes barely open but heart rates already spiking. If you hear “splat points” in casual conversation, now you know why.

Class Fanatics: From fast-paced circuits at Burn Boot Camp in Lawrenceville to outdoor obstacle training at Fort Pain in Peachtree Corners, these folks are still sweating on purpose.

Pickleball Champs: The courts at Pickle and Social in Buford are always buzzing—part workout, part social hour, and 100% your new favorite way to feel athletic.

Who’s… Not

Let’s be real—sticking to fitness goals past January is no small feat. If your momentum slipped somewhere between Valentine’s candy and spring break snacks, you’re definitely not alone. Here’s to the ones easing into a slower stride:

The Disappearing Dan: Started strong with new shoes and a gym playlist. Then… life happened. The gym bag’s still packed, just currently functioning as a laundry basket. It’s fine.

Wellness Vibe-Only Warriors: Still rocking head-to-toe athleisure. Still grabbing smoothies from Sprout & Pour in Suwanee. Actual workouts? More aspirational than active right now—but hey, hydration is half the battle.

"I'm Outside Now" People: Shifted from gym mode to green space. Think walks at Sims Lake Park or laps around the Suwanee Greenway. It's movement, it's mindful, and honestly—it sounds kinda nice.

What’s Actually Hot Right Now

Free Yoga on the Green: Lift Yoga Studio hosts open-air sessions on Duluth’s Town Green. Bring your mat, your sunscreen, and your “I totally know this pose” energy.

Mall Walking, Rebranded: Yes, it's still a thing. Mall of Georgia and Sugarloaf Mills open early for step-getters who prefer climate control and a Cinnabon breeze. Bonus: keep your eyes peeled for Pokémon Go players hunting a shiny Charizard!

Still grinding? We see you. Haven’t touched a dumbbell since Valentine’s Day? Totally fine. Spring isn’t over—and Gwinnett’s full of ways to move that don’t involve a treadmill. Try yoga in Duluth, hike a trail, or yes, even grab a paddle at Pickle and Social.

The gym might be quieter these days, but Gwinnett? Still very much on the move.

From Spin Class to Trail Pass

Whether you’re deep in your fitness era or just here for the vibes, one thing’s clear—Gwinnett’s wellness scene isn’t slowing down. Want in? Check out www.guidetogwinnett.com/sports-recreation for happenings that (might) get you moving!