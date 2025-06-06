Your Red, White & Gwinnett Guide

Some folks chase fireworks like concert tickets—hours of driving, parking roulette, and the annual “wait, where’d we leave the car?” Meanwhile, Gwinnett locals know better. You don’t have to leave the county to light up your Fourth! From baseball diamonds to so many of our awesome parks, Independence Day stretches into a multi-day, multi-city bash.

With celebrations poppin’ off from July 2 to July 4, Gwinnett’s giving you so many dynamite options. Each city’s unique celebration(s) has its own flavor, whether you want beer and baseball or glowsticks and live tunes!

Your Local Lineup, by Date and Vibe

JULY 2 – Lawrenceville’s Prelude to the Fourth @ Lawrenceville Lawn

Start your celebration early with food trucks, interactive kids’ activities, and live music in the square! Fireworks will launch into the summer sky at 9:30 PM. Bonus: ample free parking within strolling distance!

JULY 3 – Triple the Fun in Lilburn, Norcross, and Sugar Hill

Lilburn Sparkle in the Park (Lilburn City Park): The GlowBand takes the stage, kids ride the train, and fireworks cap it all off. Pro tip: shuttle in and bring cash.

Norcross Red, White & Boom (Lillian Webb Park): Live tunes, face painting, food galore—and yes, golf cart shuttles from remote parking lots.

Sugar Hill Sparks in the Park (E.E. Robinson Park): Think picnic vibes meets pyrotechnics. Bring your blanket and settle in.

JULY 1–7 – Stone Mountain’s Fantastic Fourth Celebration

If you’re up for a short trek outside the county, Stone Mountain Park is pulling out all the patriotic stops. When…? Every night of the week! Expect attractions by day and a fire drone show by night, where 250 glowing drones morph into an eagle with fireworks shooting from its wings. Cap it off with the Music Across America light show and a grand finale fireworks display (identical each night).

One County, Countless Fireworks

No matter your crowd—kids in tow, date night, solo vibe—Gwinnett’s Independence Day events offer something a little extra. Spread across parks and town greens, these aren’t just celebrations—they’re patriotic hometown traditions. You’ll leave sticky-fingered from funnel cake, a little sun-kissed, and maybe humming “Stars and Stripes Forever” in the car ride home.



Find more summer celebrations near you at www.guidetogwinnett.com/arts-entertainment!