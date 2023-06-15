Your city listens. It wants to be the best city it can be and part of that is knowing what the people want! Do you love the greenspaces? The art sculptures? Are you a fan of the event programs and summer schedules?

Everything starts with an idea. Whether it’s a family fun activity or a business plan, it starts with a lightbulb-turning-on overhead idea! In a city that is full of creative minds like Lawrenceville, there’s a ton of people with plans for the place. Before you go streamlining with the process, you gotta check with all your local departments to make sure those big ideas can come to life!

The city planning department and community development department make sure those ideas can be lead to fruition. A comprehensive plan allows for projects, making sure they have all the proper approvals and funding. From traffic rules to art commissions, there’s a lot of collaboration to make sure cities are not only livable, but are enjoyable.

Community engagement is a big thing to make sure that happens. Think about what you want to see in your city. Your input matters! Learn how to get involved and let Lawrenceville know what you want to see happen.



Join our guests, Helen Appenzeller-Balch and Jasmine Billings, as we discuss how Lawrenceville works to get the community engaged and make ideas come to life.

The Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast is a fun-filled show that brings you up-to-date on the latest events happening in the city of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Hosted by Nate McGill from Gwinnett Magazine, the podcast is all about celebrating the bicentennial anniversary of this charming southern town.