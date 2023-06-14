The ideal summer is laying on the beach or by the pool, with an ice cold drink in hand. It’s the relaxation recipe everyone needs. We’ve put together a list of some tasty drinks for your summer sipping needs, both non-alcoholic and spiked options.

There’s the perfect summertime accompaniment for everyone on the list, from spicy margaritas to creamy mango mixes. These recipes are easy to follow, easy to change and easy to personalize. Scroll to the second half of the list to see the liquor free choices.

Let’s stay hydrated this summer!

Strawberry Mojito

Mojitos are a classic for summer. Something about rum and mint together is the perfect combination. Why not take it up a notch? While you can use really any fruit, we love strawberries for the sweetness they add. Other great choices are watermelon and pineapple, or if you want to go especially tropical you can try passion fruit or guava. Did you know the mojito was originally designed to be medicinal cure? The sugar cane, lime and mint concoction soared across Cuba as the cure to quite a few illnesses. Now it makes the perfect poolside accompaniment.

Ingredients:

6-8 fresh strawberries (or the fruit of your choice)

8-10 fresh mint leaves, 2 oz white rum

1 oz simple syrup (a classic mojito will call for about 2 tsp of white sugar)

1 oz lime juice

Soda water

Sugar cane stick

Crushed ice

Wash your fruits and mint leaves, then pat them dry. Muddle strawberries and mint leaves in a glass. If you’re using white sugar, muddle that now as well. Add rum and lime juice. If you are using simply syrup, add that now. Stir well. Fill the glass with crushed ice and pour in your mix. Top with soda water. Garnish with a mint sprig and strawberry slice. Stick your sugar cane stick in. It makes a a flavor bite to chew while you sip.

Paloma:

This is one versatile drink. With quite a few ingredients, you can mix and match them and increase and decrease the proportions however you want to suit your tastebuds. “Paloma” is Spanish for “dove” and the drink originates from Mexico. It’s a tequila based cocktail that’s considered a classic! Add more juice for a sweeter approach, or amp up the tequila for a summer fiesta. While the Tajín is just a recommendation, it definitely adds a kick of spice you don’t want to miss.

2 ounces (60 ml) tequila

4 ounces (120 ml) grapefruit juice

1/2 ounce (15 ml) lime juice

1/2 ounce (15 ml) simple syrup or agave nectar

Splash of soda water or grapefruit soda

Grapefruit wedge, for garnish

Salt or Tajín chili powder, for rimming the glass (optional)

Rim a highball glass with salt or Tajín chili powder (optional). Moisten the rim of the glass with a grapefruit wedge or water, then dip it into a small plate with salt or Tajín. Fill the glass with ice cubes. In a separate mixing glass or shaker, combine the tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and simple syrup or agave nectar. Stir or shake well to combine. Pour the mixture over the ice in the prepared glass. Top it off with a splash of soda water or grapefruit soda for some fizziness. Top it off with grapefruit wedge.

Coconut Berry Bliss:

Coconut can be a divisive flavor. Some are adamantly against it while others can drink straight coconut water all day long. While coconut is commonly thrown into tropical smoothies with flavors like mango, pineapple and papaya… it’s just as good with fruits that grow closer to home. Try this coconut berry bliss drink! It’s not too sweet, more on the casual sipping side. You can tell yourself it’s healthy too. The antioxidants and electrolytes balance out the alcohol, right? Right?

Ingredients:

1.5 oz coconut rum

1 oz berry-flavored vodka (optional)

2 oz cranberry juice

2 oz coconut water

Fresh berries for garnish (such as strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries)

Ice cubes

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes. Add coconut rum, berry-flavored vodka, cranberry juice, and coconut water to the shaker. Shake the mixture vigorously for about 15-20 seconds to chill the drink. Fill a glass with fresh ice cubes. Strain the shaken mixture into the glass, allowing it to pour over the ice. Garnish with fresh berries of your choice. Optionally, you can also add a splash of club soda for a bit of fizziness if desired. Give it a gentle stir to incorporate the flavors. Sip and enjoy the tropical and fruity blend of coconut and berries!

Lychee Martini:

It’s a simple drink with a sweet and subtle floral flavor. The Lychee Martini is the perfect drink to pair with sushi, a poke bowl or have at a girls night. Lychee is an adorable little fruit that is bright red and rough on the outside, but on the inside it’s a clear and almost jelly-texture. They’re similar to rambutans, but are more on the soft and airy flavor side.

Ingredients:

2 oz vodka

1 oz lychee liqueur

1/2 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

Ice cubes

Lychee fruit or lime twist, for garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes. Pour in the vodka, lychee liqueur, and lime juice. Shake the mixture vigorously for about 15-20 seconds to chill the ingredients. Strain the cocktail into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a fresh lychee fruit or a twist of lime.

Cucumber Pomegranate Fizz:

Nothing says “relaxation” like cucumber. You’ll find it in every spa and now you can get that sense of serenity in a drink! Coupled with pomegranate for some sweetness and the sparkle of Lime La Croix, this Gin Fizz is a great stand alone drink or accompaniment to a lunch picnic.

Pro Tip? Add some minty sprigs for full blown spa day bliss.

Ingredients:

2 ounces gin

1/2 cup pomegranate juice

1/4 cup cucumber juice (from about 1 large cucumber)

1 tablespoon simple syrup

Lime La Croix (or any club soda or sparkling water)

Cucumber slices and pomegranate arils for garnish

Ice cubes

In a shaker, combine the gin, lime juice, pomegranate juice, cucumber juice, and simple syrup. Add a handful of ice cubes to the shaker and shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds to chill the mixture. Strain the cocktail mixture into a separate glass. Top off the glass with the Lime La Croix (club soda or sparkling water). Stir gently to combine the ingredients. Garnish the drink with cucumber slices and a sprinkle of pomegranate arils.

Aperol Spritz:

Aperol is made from a blend of bitter and sweet orange peel, along with various herbs and botanicals. The Aperol Spritz as we know it today gained popularity in the 1950s and 1960s in the Veneto region of Italy, particularly in Venice. So you get some Italian history in with your drink! The Aperol Spritz’s balanced flavors and bubbly nature make it a perfect choice for sipping and socializing during warm summer days or as an aperitif before a meal. The vibrant orange color scream Italian beach vacation!

Ingredients:

3 parts Prosecco (about 90 ml)

2 parts Aperol (about 60 ml)

1 part soda water (about 30 ml)

Orange slice, for garnish

Fill a wine glass or a large balloon glass with ice cubes. Add the Aperol to the glass, followed by the Prosecco. Give it a gentle stir to mix the Aperol and Prosecco together. Top it off with a splash of soda water. Garnish the glass with a slice of orange.

Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita:

You didn’t think you’d make it through this list without a margarita did you? Margaritas are the go-to drink for your summer backyard parties. They scream fun and flavor! This Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita certainly does. It’s sweet, herbal and alcoholic happiness. Are you a salt rim or a sugar rim kinda person?

Pro Tip? Want to turn up the heat even more? Substitute the salt rim for a Tajín rim.

2 oz tequila

1 oz fresh lime juice

2 oz crushed pineapple

1/2 oz agave syrup

Sliced jalapeño

Salt or Tajín

Muddle together the crushed pineapple, jalapeño slices (as many as you’d like to your spice preference). In a cocktail shaker, add the muddled mix, tequila, lime juice and agave syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a salt-rimmed glass filled with ice. Top it off with some strained pineapple juice for a sweeter margarita if desired. Add a few jalapeños slices and stir. Garnish with a pineapple slice.

Here’s a roundup of alcohol-free drinks that are just as tasty… and frankly more hydrating in the long run. These flavors range from fresh and fruity, to rich and rejuvenating. Take your pick! We’ve found some delicious drinks from all over the globe in addition to the close to home classics. Get sipping….

Watermelon Mint Cooler

This one’s perfect for anyone of any age! You can’t go wrong with watermelon and mint together, it makes a delicious slushy like drink that you’ll want to sip all day long. Try adding a splash of grenadine syrup to mix it up.

Pro Tip? Freeze the extra juice in popsicle molds for later!

Ingredients:

1 cup watermelon chunks

8 to 10 Fresh mint leaves

1/8 cup lime juice

1 tablespoon of honey

Blend watermelon chunks, fresh mint leaves, lime juice, and a touch of honey. Strain and serve over ice for a revitalizing drink. It’s really that easy!

Mango Lassi:

If you’re looking for a drink that’s both creamy and refreshing, with a perfect combination of sweetness and tartness… try Mango Lassi. This drink is popular throughout South Asia, with origins in India. With the availability of ripe, juicy mangoes during the summer season, people began incorporating them into the traditional lassi recipe, resulting in the creation of mango lassi. It’s an indulgent drink that can be spiced up with some rose water or saffron too!

Ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and pitted

1 cup plain yogurt

1/2 cup milk

2 tablespoons sugar (adjust according to sweetness preference)

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder (optional)

Ice cubes (optional)

Cut the ripe mangoes into chunks, discarding the skin and pit. In a blender, combine the mango chunks, plain yogurt, milk, sugar, and cardamom powder (if using). Blend the ingredients until smooth and creamy. If desired, you can add a few ice cubes to make it colder and slushier. Taste the lassi and adjust the sweetness by adding more sugar if needed. You can also adjust the thickness by adding more milk if you prefer a thinner consistency. Garnish with a sprinkle of cardamom powder or a few mango slices.

Blueberry Lavender Lemonade:

This recipe is completely from scratch, but you can absolutely swap out the fresh berries or lavender buds for syrups instead. This drink is on the fancier side, so it’s bound to wow at your summer garden parties or garner attention with it’s lavender color by the pool. Put it in a pretty glass and you’ll be feeling like a wealthy person on a beach in France.

Pro Tip? Try subbing the lavender out for butterfly pea flower, which can be brewed as a tea and then added to the first step in place of the lavender buds.

1 cup fresh blueberries

1/4 cup dried lavender buds

1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (approximately 6-8 lemons)

3/4 cup granulated sugar (adjust to taste)

4 cups water

Ice cubes

Fresh blueberries and lavender sprigs for garnish

In a small saucepan, combine the blueberries, dried lavender buds, and 1 cup of water. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for about 10 minutes, allowing the blueberries to soften and release their juices, and the lavender flavor to infuse into the liquid. Remove the saucepan from heat and strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing down on the solids to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard the solids. In a pitcher, combine the freshly squeezed lemon juice, granulated sugar, and the strained blueberry-lavender liquid. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Add the remaining 3 cups of water to the pitcher and stir well. Taste the lemonade and adjust the sweetness or tartness by adding more sugar or lemon juice if desired. Chill the lemonade in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour to let the flavors meld.

Raspberry Iced Tea:

Southern Sweet Tea is arguably the best drink for lakeside days and porch sipping. Those up North will never understand the feeling of pouring yourself a glass of sweet tea from that big ol’ pitcher, collapsing onto the porch swing or patio chair, sticking your feet up and basking in the blazing sun while drinking the most refreshing drink around. We’d give you a sweet tea recipe, but we already know that your mama probably has a better one. So here’s raspberry iced tea instead.

Ingredients:

4 cups water

4 black tea bags

1 cup fresh raspberries

1/2 cup granulated sugar (adjust according to your preference)

Ice cubes

Fresh raspberries and lemon slices for garnish (optional)

In a saucepan, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Remove the saucepan from heat and add the tea bags. Let them steep for about 5 minutes. Remove the tea bags and discard them. Add the fresh raspberries to the saucepan and gently crush them using a spoon to release their juices. Stir in the granulated sugar until it dissolves completely. Allow the mixture to cool for a few minutes. Strain the tea mixture to remove the raspberry pulp and seeds. You can use a fine-mesh strainer or cheesecloth for this. Transfer the raspberry-infused tea to a pitcher and refrigerate until chilled. Serve with lemon slices and a raspberry garnish or two!



Horchata:

You might think winter when you read recipes for cinnamon flavored drinks, but we promise this drink from across Latin America and Spain is the perfect summer treat. There’s variations by the dozen, but this one is a great place to start if you’ve never tried it before. In Spain, it is made with soaked, ground, and sweetened tiger nuts. You can always add a splash of dark rum or coffee to spice things up. Oh, bonus! This drink has some great health properties too.

Ingredients:

1 cup long-grain white rice

3 cups water

1 cinnamon stick

1/2 cup almonds (optional)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup granulated sugar (adjust to taste)

2 cups milk (you can use whole milk or a dairy-free alternative for a vegan version)

Ice cubes

Ground cinnamon for garnish (optional)

In a blender, combine the rice, water, cinnamon stick, and almonds (if using). Blend until the rice and almonds are broken down but not completely smooth. It should have a coarse texture. Transfer the mixture to a pitcher or a large bowl, and add the vanilla extract. Stir well, cover, and let it sit at room temperature for about 2 to 3 hours. This allows the flavors to infuse. After the mixture has steeped, remove the cinnamon stick and strain the liquid through a fine-mesh sieve or a cheesecloth into another pitcher or bowl. Press down on the solids to extract as much liquid as possible. Stir in the granulated sugar until it dissolves completely. Taste and adjust the sweetness according to your preference. Add the milk to the horchata mixture and stir well to combine. You can adjust the amount of milk based on how creamy you prefer your horchata. Refrigerate the horchata for at least 1 to 2 hours to chill it thoroughly. When ready to serve, fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the chilled horchata over the ice. Optionally, sprinkle ground cinnamon on top for garnish. You can also add a cinnamon stick to each glass for an extra touch. Stir the horchata before drinking, as the ingredients may settle.

Thai Iced Tea:

You’ve probably ordered it at your favorite bubble tea shop, but now you can make it at home! If you haven’t had it before, Thai Tea packs a flavorful punch that’s aromatic, floral, sweet and mildly vanilla. The condensed milk makes it a smooth mouth feel luxury you don’t want to miss out on. You can always add toppings too, like boba, aloe jelly or whatever goodies you’re feeling.

Ingredients:

2 cups water

4 Thai tea bags (available at Asian grocery stores or online)

2 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk

2 tablespoons evaporated milk

2 tablespoons granulated sugar (adjust to taste)