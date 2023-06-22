Lacour Family Dentistry: Dental Care As Unique As You

Let’s see those pearly whites! Good dental care is essential for health and to keep those teeth shining. At Lacour Family Dentistry, their goal is to take great care of you and your family. Their patients are like family, and you’ll see that in their service. They create lifelong relationships and keep you and your family smiling for years to come.



Dr. Jeremy R. Smith DMD and his team of experienced professionals offer a full range of dental services, including preventative care, cosmetic dentistry, and restorative treatments. He’s been in the practice for more than 20 years. He strives to build lasting relationships with his patients and continues to learn new techniques and how to utilize the latest technology to take excellent care of your dental health. He believes dental health is important both aesthetically and functionally.



A smile is so important and truly can affect how people feel about themselves, You should feel good when you smile. Discomfort when eating, sleeping or during times of stress can greatly affect a person, and there are many great options for patients to help alleviate these issues. They want their patients to know that they are ready to listen to them and work with them towards achieving a smile that they love and achieving optimal dental health.



The practice offers a variety of preventative services, including regular cleanings, exams, and x-rays, to help patients maintain good oral health. They also offer a range of cosmetic treatments, such as teeth whitening and veneers, to help patients achieve their dream smile. And if a patient needs restorative treatment, such as a filling or crown, the team at Lacour Family Dentistry is equipped to provide the highest-quality care.



Lacour Family Dentistry now has Itero, which is used to scan for Invisalign, Bruxism, and to detect cavities in between teeth. It also has the capability to show patients their Invisalign outcome with a simulator! Dr. Smith also offers Botox services. Botox can help with migraines, clenching & grinding teeth.



While the practice is committed to using the latest technology, they also prioritize patient comfort. Lacour Family Dentistry understands that many people feel anxious about visiting the dentist, and they work hard to create a warm and welcoming environment.

