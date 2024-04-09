Ivy Creek Greenway Expansion

County officials cut the ribbon for the newly expanded Ivy Creek Greenway in Suwanee on Monday, providing nature enthusiasts and park visitors with improved outdoor spaces.

Stretching from Westbrook Road into George Pierce Park, the new trailhead extension connects to existing trails, including the Suwanee Creek Greenway, and features safety and connectivity amenities like 25 parking spaces, a bike repair station, benches for resting and a bioretention features for sustainability and ecological balance along the trail.

“Projects like this expansion exemplify Gwinnett County’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all, fostering connections between neighborhoods and creating even more opportunities for recreation, relaxation and rejuvenation,” said Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “Our community is fortunate to have a well-maintained and safe place to engage in physical activity.”

In addition to trail amenities, a ¾-mile section of the greenway features a 1,000-foot paved multi-use trail, a 1,500-foot concrete boardwalk with overlooks through the wetlands and a pedestrian bridge that spans Suwanee Creek.

The trail is part of the 2018 Gwinnett Countywide Trails Master Plan, prioritizing the recreational and transit needs of residents. Gwinnett County used $3.7 million in SPLOST funds for the project.

Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/gwinnettcounty/52006648530/in/album-72177720298128975