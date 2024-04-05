The City of Suwanee has a year full of unique, inclusive, engaging events for the entire family. Whether you are an avid runner, curious about other cultures, enjoy local food and drink, or simply want to get more connected to your community, there is an event for everyone in Suwanee’s Town Center Park.

Throughout the entire year, avid runners and fitness enthusiasts alike have the opportunity to join the Suwanee Running Series, where completing any five races will earn them a coveted series t-shirt and major bragging rights. In 2024, there are 16 race opportunities available.

Spring highlights include the Suwanee Arts Festival on April 13 and 14.

The Suwanee Arts Festival will feature talented artists exhibiting and selling a variety of high-quality art in various mediums, with festivities including live art demonstrations, entertainment, kid’s activities, international cuisine, and more. One week later, Town Center Park is going to get lit, literally, during the Atlanta International Night Market and Glow in the Park on April 19 and 20, where you can enjoy international food and retail vendors along with dozens of cultural performances. Saturday evening features an enchanting glow of a walking lantern parade leading the way to an electrifying headliner concert, setting the stage for the ultimate weekend finale.

The summer months aren’t short on fun, as June 14 boasts Summer Porch Jam in Old Town Suwanee. This event evokes the feeling of an old-fashioned summer block party, complete with food trucks, beverages, and tons of live music. Then on August 10, Town Center Park is going to be filled with the sound of music at our free 20th Annual August Concert.

The biggest celebration of the year happens September 21 and 22 at Suwanee Fest, with this year being the 40th anniversary. Set to a tubular 80s theme, Suwanee Fest draws in over 50,000 people and features hundreds of vendors, live entertainment all weekend, a massive children’s area with rides and games, and so much more.

This year will be totally tubular, dude!

When the temperature begins to lower and football dominates the television screens, it’s time for a Halloween-themed celebration with trick-or-treating and movies in the park at Dinner and a BOOvie on October 26, or immerse yourself in the ambiance of a winery at Suwanee Wine Fest on November 2.

Rounding out the year, Santa Claus makes a special visit to Suwanee on December 6 and 7 at Jolly Holly Days Market, where you can do some holiday shopping, take a picture with Santa, and listen to Christmas carols sung by local elementary school choirs.

Don’t miss a beat!

To learn more about 2024 events in Suwanee, please visit www.suwanee.com.