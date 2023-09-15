Summer may be over, but the season of ice cream is a year-long affair! For all you Georgia Bulldogs and Athens residents, ice cream is closer than ever.

Jeni’s is opening in Athens! If you aren’t familiar with the chain, Jeni’s is a modern American ice cream company founded in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton. Jeni’s is known for bold flavors and fantastic waffle cones. The chain are a Certified B Corporation known for social, environmental and business leadership with more than 65 scoop shops nationwide and an online shop that ships to all 50 states, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country. You may have seen the colorful tubs in your local Publix or Kroger.

Jeni’s in Athens is set to open on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7-11 p.m and serving FREE scoops all night long. Bonus: The first 50 people in line will get extra Jeni’s goodies. The store will be located at 1710 Lumpkin Street, which is in Little Five Points.

Jeni’s is known for some flavor combinations that transcend the crowd favorites like vanilla or chocolate (of course, they have those too!). Here are just a few in the lineup:

Savannah Buttermint: minty and very buttery, the white chocolate flecks give the ice cream a pronounced creaminess.

Brambleberry Crisp: oven-toasted oat streusel and a sweet-tart brambleberry jam layered throughout vanilla ice cream.

Powdered Jelly Donut: vanilla-nutmeg custard with powdered sugar sweetness. From-scratch, sweet raspberry jam. And a brown sugar-nutmeg donut crumble.

Cream Puff: bright, candy-like vanilla custard with a pinch of sea salt. Toasted pastry flakes nod to the distinct texture of an Old World cream puff.

Everything Bagel: buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds—and yes, onions and garlic—schmeared throughout subtly sweet cream cheese ice cream.

and plenty more….

Dairy-free? Don’t sweat it. Their DF flavors pack just as big of a creamy delicious punch.

Frosé Sorbet: sangria-style frozen rosé with pear, strawberry, and watermelon. Refreshing and bright with a tinge of tartness.

Banana Cream Pudding: Real bananas, ultra-rich coconut cream, and scratch-made vanilla wafers.

Cold Brew with Coconut Cream: Light and bright Slingshot Coffee cold brew sorbet twisted with lush coconut cream.

Texas Sheet Cake: Decadent chocolate cake crumbles, bittersweet fudge, and palate-gripping cocoa.

and more!