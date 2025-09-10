Pumpkin Up Your Porch Game!

There’s something about a Southern porch in the fall that just hits different. Maybe it’s the crisp morning air, maybe it’s the hum of a Friday night football game in the distance—or maybe it’s the mums. Glorious, oversized, impossibly photogenic mums.

Whatever your flavor of fall, Gwinnett’s got your back (and your front porch). If your summer ferns are looking like they’ve seen a few things, it’s time to swap them out for something that says, “I drink apple cider now.”