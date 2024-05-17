Lanier Islands, a lakeside destination that holds a special place in the hearts of many in Georgia, is all set to create unforgettable memories this Memorial Day Weekend 2024. Offering a diverse range of activities at its flagship hotel – Legacy Lodge, indoor adventure zone – Game Changer, and beach and waterpark – Fin’s Up inside Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, the resort is a self-contained paradise. The festivities commence on Friday, May 24, and continue non-stop until Monday, May 27, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“Memorial Day Weekend serves as the unofficial kickoff to summer for many, so we’ve pulled out all the stops on nearly every acre of the resort,” said Matthew Bowling, Vice President of Lanier Islands. “Whether lounging poolside at Legacy Lodge or being among the first to experience Georgia’s first adrenaline-fueled waterslide coaster – Apocalypso, we offer a lot of different ways for our guests to design a holiday weekend that fits their unique tastes and personalities. At the core of it all is a spirit of patriotism to remember and honor the brave men and women of the U.S. military and the sacrifices they made to keep our great nation the land of the free.”



Activity highlights for Memorial Day Weekend at Lanier Islands include:

Fireworks over Lake Lanier: Sunday, May 26, and Monday, May 27

Live music by the Legacy Lodge pool: Friday, May 24; Saturday, May 25; and Sunday, May 26

Legacy Lodge Poolside Grill Out – Saturday, May 25

Poolside Movies at Legacy Lodge – Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25

Live Music at Margaritaville

Saturday, May 25 – Rick Stone on stage from 7-10 pm

Sunday, May 26 – Hunter Flannigan on stage from 7-10 pm

Monday, May 27 – Chain Reaction on stage from 7-10 pm

Game Changer Indoor Fun Center for Arcade Games, Virtual Sports Suites, Axe Throwing, Escape Room Fun and MORE

Friday, May 24 – open from noon to 11 pm

Saturday, May 25 – open from noon to 11 pm

Sunday, May 26 – open from noon to 10 pm

Monday, May 27 – open from noon to 10 pm

Of course, the BIGGEST news of all comes from the newly branded Fins Up Waterpark inside Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, with its debut of the highly anticipated Apocalypso watercoaster – spanning 418 feet and featuring the most significant drop of its kind in the U.S., sending riders on a wild journey through steep valleys and blasting them up hills before a dramatic final descent. Three other new slides share the spotlight and soaring tower, including:

Serpentine Storm – featuring thrilling rotations combined with a downward-spiraling descent

Dreamsicle Dive – offering high-intensity fun with closed and open tubes for an exhilarating ride

Mango Mania – which is perfect for younger thrill-seekers

With three lodging experiences from which to choose, Lanier Islands guests can opt to stay at the heart of the resort – Legacy Lodge, at the edge of the water at Legacy Villas, or – for a more “home away from home” experience – at the LakeHouses at Legacy. The resort will offer a special Memorial Day Weekend CYBER SALE that kicks off May 21-28 at www.LanierIslands.com, during which they can save 30% off any room type, and – when they book a LakeHouse – they will receive a free cart rental for the length of their stay. Guests who prefer a camping experience can book a stay at Camp Margaritaville RV Resort or nearby Shoal Creek Campgrounds. Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Shoal Creek Campgrounds are not included in the CYBER SALE.