While Breakfast with Santa has been a time-honored tradition at Georgia’s Lanier Islands for well over a decade, the lakeside resort is excited to announce that they’ve gotten on the Jolly Old Elf’s busy calendar for a limited two-night engagement. Santa Claus is coming to town on December 22 and 23 for dinner at Sidney’s Restaurant inside Lanier Islands’ flagship hotel, Legacy Lodge. While he’s there, families can enjoy a sumptuous 3-course farm-to-table feast prepared by Sidney’s skilled chefs, as well as visits and photos with the Big Guy himself.

For those guests who’d like to turn their evening with Santa into a seasonal staycation, the resort has debuted its All-New Claus and Cuisine Package. This Santa-centric accommodation package includes Dinner with Santa for two adults and two children, luxurious resort accommodations, 24-hour golf cart rental, buffet breakfast for four, and a $50 play card at the resort’s indoor entertainment destination, Game Changer. Having premiered earlier this year, the crowd-pleasing Game Changer features 23,000 square feet of arcade games, axe throwing, an escape room, virtual sports bays, challenge golf, and a restaurant with a full bar.

Additional accommodation packages available at the resort during the holiday season include:

Everything But Coal Package – featuring deluxe overnight accommodations; Breakfast with Santa on select dates; passes for four to Margaritaville’s License to Chill Snow Island for tubing, ice skating, carnival rides, and more; an Elf Tuck-in with a holiday story and cookies & milk for two; $50 Game Changer play card; and a keepsake book, canvas bag, and bag of reindeer magic.

Santa’s Sleigh-cation Package – featuring deluxe overnight accommodations; an Elf Tuck-in with a holiday story and cookies & milk for two; Breakfast with Santa on select dates; and a keepsake book, canvas bag, and bag of reindeer magic.

Winter Family Fun Package – featuring deluxe overnight accommodations; Breakfast at Sidney’s for each guest on the package reservation; and passes to Margaritaville’s License to Chill Snow Island for each guest on the package reservation to enjoy a day of unlimited access to snow tubing, ice skating, carnival rides, and more.

I Love You Snow Much Package – ideal for couples, this package features deluxe overnight accommodations; chocolate-covered strawberries and champagne for two; 24-hour golf cart rental; access to heated pool at Legacy Lodge; two passes to Margaritaville’s License to Chill Snow Island; and breakfast buffet for two at Sidney’s.

“As a family-owned resort for the last 18 years, we’ve gotten really good at creating a framework for couples, families, and friends to make special holiday memories,” said Matthew Bowling, Vice President of Islands Management Company. “From a bedtime story with one of Santa’s elves to a winter wonderland in a city where it rarely snows, we’ve designed lots of memory points that make Lanier Islands a favorite holiday tradition among countless families year after year. With the additions of our Dinner with Santa this season and Game Changer earlier this year, we’re continually innovating to give even our oldest fans something new and surprising to experience. It’s all part of our mission to become a year-round destination among our guests from near and far. We strive to offer something for everyone 365 days a year.”

In addition to accommodation packages, Lanier Islands will offer a number of special events throughout the season, including gingerbread house building, reindeer dash scavenger hunt, Christmas Day brunch, holiday crafts, Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular, and more. On December 9, from 4-7 p.m., the Coca-Cola® Christmas Caravan – loaded with holiday fun, delicious Coca‑Cola® products, and even Santa himself – will pay a visit to Game Changer. On December 16, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Coca-Cola® Polar Bear will greet overnight guests in the lobby of the Legacy Lodge for photos. The resort also has plans to ring in the New Year with not just one but TWO parties – one adults-only soiree at Legacy Lodge and the other family-friendly celebration at Game Changer.

To learn more about the holiday season at Lanier Islands and book an accommodation package, visit www.LanierIslands.com or call 770-945-8787.