It’s been a good year for soccer fans in the United States (Messi in Miami, for starters), but it’s about to be a GREAT upcoming year for soccer fans in Atlanta. The U.S. Soccer Federation’s new headquarters and national training center is coming to Fayette County, construction to start in spring of 2024!

Earlier this year, U.S. Soccer first announced it had narrowed down its location search for the new training center and headquarters to metro Atlanta. The facility will serve as the national center for the training and competition of all 27 of U.S. Soccer’s Men’s, Women’s, Youth, and Extended National Teams; the development of youth players; coaching and referee training; and will help drive the overall growth of soccer’s popularity in the United States.

Photo Courtesy of U.S. Soccer & Nick Burton

“After announcing in September that U.S. Soccer was coming to Georgia, it’s exciting to officially welcome them to their new home in Fayette County,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “U.S. Soccer joins a long and proud tradition of sports in the Peach State, including our fast-growing soccer fanbase. This project will solidify Georgia’s position at the forefront of this increasingly popular sport, from the success of our own Atlanta United team to the FIFA World Cup 2026 events in a few short years.”

The commitment to build a National Training Center was made possible by a $50 million contribution from iconic businessman and philanthropist Arthur M. Blank, The Home Depot co-founder and Atlanta United owner. Mr. Blank has a longstanding history of giving back to and uplifting local communities – since 1995, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has granted more than $1 billion to various grantees.

Initial design plans for the National Training Center include projections for over a dozen soccer fields and over 100,000 sq. ft. of indoor courts for all 27 of U.S. Soccer National Teams, including Senior Women’s and Men’s, Youth and Extended National Teams. The National Training Center will also include more than 200,000 sq. ft. of high-performance facilities, locker rooms, meeting rooms, and headquarters space for all U.S. Soccer employees.

While the National Training Center will be utilized by all 27 of U.S. Soccer’s National Teams, part of Blank’s contribution will specifically go towards the construction of facilities for U.S. Soccer’s nine Extended National Teams (ENTs), particularly in support of the Cerebral Palsy (CP), Deaf, and Power Soccer National Teams, including thoughtful design of locker rooms and training facilities to maximize accessibility for players.

The facility will include full ADA accessibility for visitors and players not only within the building but also throughout the training ground. In addition, sustainability will be at the forefront of the design process and the project team will pursue LEED certification of the National Training Center by incorporating energy-efficient systems, water reclamation, and protection of surrounding natural habitats.

The exact location of the National Training Center will be in Trilith in Fayette County and cover more than 200 acres of land. The location became the clear choice by meeting key criteria that included accessibility and proximity to Atlanta’s major international airport as well as downtown, optimal climate for year-round programming, the ability to drive economic impact locally, and the opportunity to be part of a diverse, growing community.

“We look forward to welcoming the U.S. Soccer Federation to their new hometown in Fayette County, Georgia, where the staff and players will find a warm and vibrant community within which to build the future of soccer,” said Darryl A. Hicks, Board Chairman of the Fayette County Development Authority. “We are so grateful to the local and state teams for their hard work in locating this project, and we look forward to the story that the U.S. Soccer Federation and the National Training Center will create in Fayette County.”

The National Training Center’s location provides proximity to the Town at Trilith, a master-planned residential and mixed-use community with a school, restaurants, retail and office space. The Town at Trilith is adjacent to Trilith Studios, a major film and television production studio in Fayette County, which has brought the world’s attention to this south-metro Atlanta community and sparked tremendous investment in the local area. Trilith Studios is home to blockbuster films like “Avengers: Endgame” and “WandaVision.” Established in 2014, Trilith Studios is one of the largest production facilities in Georgia and one of the largest purpose-built studios in North America.

Courtesy of U.S. Soccer & Nick Burton

The Coca-Cola Company, a Founding Partner of the National Training Center, played an important role in U.S. Soccer’s decision to bring the National Training Center to the company’s corporate hometown.

“Metro Atlanta is a vibrant and culturally diverse community that Coca-Cola has proudly called home for over a century,” said Bea Perez, SVP and Chief Communications, Sustainability, and Strategic Partnerships Officer, The Coca-Cola Company and Chair, Coca-Cola Foundation. “Our investment in the National Training Center exemplifies our company’s commitment to building a legacy for future generations and growing the sport.”

“We’re proud to be building a home that will support the future of soccer in America,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “The NTC will help player development at the highest level and serve as a central destination to support and inspire players across the country as well as a hub of knowledge and resources for all our member organizations. Beyond its national importance, the NTC will be an institution firmly rooted in its community. U.S. Soccer will work with local officials and corporate partners on the ground to engage the vibrant communities in Fayette County and the metro-Atlanta area to build new career pathways to sport, connect with fans, and grow the soccer community.”

“U.S. Soccer’s decision to locate in metro Atlanta was supported by a team effort of local and state organizations working together – and it was bolstered by keen interest and generous support from our business community, including extraordinary leaders like Arthur Blank,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Our country’s enthusiasm for the sport of soccer keeps growing as the momentum builds around the FIFA World Cup 2026, and we are pleased to officially welcome U.S. Soccer to their new home in Fayette County.”

“Landing U.S. Soccer has been a signature ‘team Georgia’ effort, made possible through support from state leaders and Atlanta’s business community to attract international, generational opportunities such as this,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Additionally, Georgia’s connectivity makes it easy for teams and fans from around the world to travel here and experience the diverse communities and landscapes that make Georgia a top U.S. travel destination. We look forward to the numerous benefits an investment like this will bring to our state.”

Photo Courtesy of U.S. Soccer & Nick Burton

U.S. Soccer anticipates breaking ground at the site in the spring of 2024. Visit www.ussoccer.com/jobs to learn more about open positions with U.S. Soccer.