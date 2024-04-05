On the heels of being named Best of Gwinnett in the Charitable Organizations category by Gwinnett Magazine readers and editors in February, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful (GC&B) has two more accolades to add to its trophy case. The eco-focused nonprofit announced today that it has been honored with a Governor’s Circle Award from the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation at the state level and a President’s Circle Recognition Award from Keep America Beautiful at the national level. Both awards recognize that Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful has upheld the two organizations’ mission, values, and vision. GC&B has been proud to be an affiliate of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation and Keep America Beautiful since its launch in 1980.

“From being named one of the best nonprofits by the neighbors in our big, beautiful backyard to being recognized at both the state and national level by two organizations we highly revere, I’d say 2024 is off to a great start for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “We are truly honored by all three recognitions and are thankful to Gwinnett Magazine, KGBF, and KAB for honoring the work we love. Never ones to rest on our laurels, we’re busy putting the finishing touches on plans for our upcoming Earth Day Recycling Event at Coolray Field on April 27 and our Great Gwinnett Wetlands cleanup event at multiple locations on May 4. We’re also growing our Adopt-A-Road and Adopt-A-Stream networks and taking part in Gwinnett County events regularly, on top of managing the day-to-day operations at Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. We’re busy maintaining our county’s stature as one of the cleanest, greenest, most livable, and most beautiful communities in the state.”

Spanning more than 20 broad business and community sectors, the Best of Gwinnett process begins each March with a nomination on the award program website and concludes when voting ends on December 31. While not a scientific market research study, the award program vets readers’ opinions and tens of thousands of votes through several ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports, and voting pattern analysis reports before those receiving the most votes are deemed “Best of Gwinnett.”

Since 1953, Keep America Beautiful (KAB) has sought to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify America’s communities through tested, practical methods for education and hands-on stewardship. The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation (KGBF) became the first-ever state affiliate in 1978, and today, it supports local programs from Union County to Savannah – with Gwinnett County at its heart. The Governor’s Circle and President’s Circle Awards are indicators that an affiliate has maintained compliance with reporting requirements and serves as a shining example of both organizations’ missions to inspire and educate people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment.

To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and its upcoming events, please visit www.GwinnettCB.org.

About Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Services, Inc. (GC&B) is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate and award-winning 501(c)(3) charitable organization. It boasts an expansive community-based network dedicated to finding long-term solutions to environmental and quality-of-life issues through individual action. The organization is guided by a Citizens Advisory Board that represents all sectors of the Gwinnett County community. A nationally recognized leader in creating cleaner, greener, and more livable communities throughout Gwinnett, GC&B involves more than 100,000 volunteers annually to clean and restore public places, recycle more, protect watersheds, and develop the next generation of environmental stewards. To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and its mission of “Connecting People and Resources for a Sustainable Gwinnett,” please visit www.GwinnettCB.org.