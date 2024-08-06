On May 2nd, one crisp spring morning in 1849, thirteen people met at the Lawrenceville Academy. They believed in baptisms. They believed in benevolence. They believed in the importance of loving God and the crucial component of not being divisive about it. They believed in creating a church that would adhere to those principles… so they did! The thirteen signed and created the “Baptist Church of Lawrenceville” constitution, but you probably know the church by its current name: Lawrenceville First Baptist Church.

Lawrenceville First Baptist Church is a crucial stitch in the quilt of Gwinnett’s long history. 2024 may be the year of its 175th Anniversary, but there are no plans to slow down yet!

The Early Years:

While thirteen members signed the original constitution, the church largely came from one man’s dedication and devotion. James Pickney Simmons was born in Tennessee, but his family settled in Georgia in 1831. He studied at the Lawrenceville Academy, became an attorney, and even participated in the state senate. If that wasn’t a full enough plate, Simmons also published the Lawrenceville News and was the president of Gwinnett Manufacturing company.

Simmons was a man of many tastes with a hunger to do more, for him, the most important thing always came back to the Almighty. He had originally been a member of Redland Baptists but was inspired to create a church that aligned with the values he held close. Simmons served as the church’s first clerk and the original Superintendent of the Sunday School.

While they had a constitution, signed and dated, outlining all they hoped to achieve, the Baptist Church of Lawrenceville did not yet have a building. Luckily, their neighboring Presbyterian church agreed to lend them some space until a designated church could be built.

In August of 1849, a conference was held where rules of decorum were adopted. Back then, attending church was a bit like work or school. If you missed too many days, you flunked out! The original rules of decorum dictated that absences must have sufficient reason, and all members were required to meet in conferences and attend services (all of ‘em, not just Christmas and Easter).

There was no playing hooky when it came to the Lord!

According to 1911 excerpt – The members who constituted the church were William Sanders, A. Bloodsworth, and Jas. P. Simmons, G. W. F. Lamkin, Sion Evans, S. Bloodsworth, Alindima Lamkin, Mariam Pool, Kathrine Evans, Mary M. Skelton, Martha M. Graham, Emeline, a slave, Cynthia Evans.

Welcoming A New Century:

The 20th century was full of renovations! Building upgrades, a growing denomination, and an expanding Lawrenceville were all part of the 1900s. Changes came with the new century in all forms. The roaring 20s brought prohibition (which the church supported) and the 40s brought the Second World War (which the church was against). Life was changing, and the church with it. The 50s pushed for progression across southern denominations, with many churches moving to welcome parishioners of color. Lawrenceville had long welcomed people of all backgrounds into their pews (Emeline, one of the original 13, had been a slave). At the time, it was one of only four churches within the area that had open arms for anyone who had a love for the Lord.

In 1969 the church opened its kindergarten, accepting little learners who were four and five. The first class had only 19 students, led by Ms. Sybil Smith and Ms. Sandra Jolly. The following year, the age limit was capped at four, converting the school into a prekindergarten – which it remains to this day! The other big event of the year was the birth of the Clothing Mission. Set in a building across from the church on Lucky Street, people both within and outside of the community were able to donate clothes for lower-income families in the area.

“Constitution of the Church to be known as the “Baptist Church at Lawrenceville”. We, as followers of Jesus Christ having been regularly baptized upon a profession of faith in Him – do hereby set forth and declare the following more important articles of faith and order upon which we unite a church capacity.” – excerpt from original Church Charter

Progression, Prayer, and the Pastor:

As all things do with two centuries of time, the Lawrenceville First Baptist Church has grown and changed. Microphones now amplify the music sung by the choir, the services are held on a schedule to ensure everyone can find time to attend, and attendees are no longer banned for missing a service or two. Around the brick building, the Lawrenceville Downtown has blossomed with shops, restaurants, and new residents.

Yet, change can be a beautiful thing. No one knows this better than the church’s new pastor, Brian Fillingim. Pastor Brian joined the church in April, but he has long been involved with doing the Lord’s work. A Texas native, born to a family involved in the ministry, Pastor Brian knew his path involved serving God.

“Ministry as a whole was where God was calling me to serve. I just couldn’t see myself doing anything else that had any other value outside of ministry,” says Pastor Brian. “God led me to serve.”

Pastor Brian has a Masters in Divinty with a specialization in Christian education. He has served in children’s ministry, as well as at several other church locations. Whether it’s structuring small groups or preparing sermons, Pastor Brian has stepped into the role with a deep understanding of how to build a church through discipleship and work with the community to grow more like Christ. In Lawrenceville, the community is both an expansive and diverse one, which is a blessing.

“It’s an amazing thing to see the nations gathering here in Gwinnett County and specifically in the city of Lawrenceville. My hope and my prayer for the church is to fully grasp and understand the Great Commission, which is to make disciples of all nations. It’s much easier for us to do in our context, in some ways, because the nations have gathered here they’re right at our back door,” says Pastor Brian.

Pastor Brian’s goal is for the community to see Lawrenceville First as a loving place, a safe place, and an accepting place. He works hard to demonstrate and proclaim love in everything he does, making the church a beacon of light in the community.

“It’s the responsibility of the church that those that follow Christ to engage in our community, to be a helpful part of our community, and to strengthen our community,” says Pastor Brian.

By engaging with the great events the city of Lawrenceville puts on, both the church community and the community at large can work together to make the city one with as much love as possible!

Family Is What Makes A Home:

Though things have changed, the church still adheres to the heartfelt mission of wanting to do the most it can for the community. The Clothing Mission still exists today as an affiliation with the Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry. The preschool has grown and now incorporates dozens of kids. The church offers English Language Classes for the growing diverse Gwinnett community, specifically for adults who do not have the opportunity to learn English in a school setting as children do.

“You just try to meet people’s needs, whatever they are, but keep the main focus on telling people about God and Christ,” says Brenda Sue.

It’s all about heart and helping for Brenda Sue Davis, a longtime churchgoer. She’s seen the change over the years, going from a quaint rural building to a steeple standing tall on a busy street. She works with several of the volunteer programs and has for decades. She’s worked in the main office, helped at the Clothing Mission, aided in the kitchen, and directed some English language classes.

Brenda is one of dozens of volunteers within the Lawrenceville First Baptist church family. The programs are largely volunteer-based, so they rely on the continued support of the church community. Items for the Clothing Mission come from donations. Provisions for classes come from volunteers, as does the efforts to put all of these programs together. The church hosts a family night dinner each week, bringing together its members over a meal and with a prayer.

The work is rewarding, but it definitely takes a village, or in this case, a family.

175 Years And Awaiting Many More:

The beautiful building that’s been on the corner of the street for 175 years is more than just a fixture. It goes beyond the white steeple, beyond the graceful chapel doors, and beyond Clayton Street. It’s the people that matter. That’s what’s allowed the church to withstand the test of time, that same benevolence and the understood importance of loving God that the founders had. The church might be made of brick and stone, but it’s rooted in community and it grows with each faithful heart.

“We welcome anyone. The doors are open for all who want to come and worship,” says Brenda Sue.

The church will be celebrating this anniversary this August 11. They will ring in the occasion with a family dinner, a worship service, and a whole lot of love. Everyone is welcome because, for Lawrenceville First Baptist, family is anyone who has Christ’s love in their heart.