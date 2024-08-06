5k For The Cause – Paint Gwinnett Pink 2024

Thousands gather, united for a cause, at the pink-adorned starting line of this annual tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event not only raises awareness but also raises funds to support local cancer survivors and the Northside Hospital Gwinnett Breast Centers.

The Heart of Paint Gwinnett Pink

Paint Gwinnett Pink is the culmination of efforts from around the county, but it came from the passionate hearts of Jennifer Griffin and Bobbie Menneg. Both women worked closely with cancer patients and realized they were not only battling breast cancer but also facing additional obstacles associated with getting a cancer diagnosis. The two ladies, along with a host of healthcare professionals and community leaders, agreed that the Gwinnett community could help make a difference, and Paint Gwinnett Pink was born!

Community Canvas: A Pink Retrospective

In 2016, more than a thousand participants showed up ready to walk. That meant the inaugural event was the biggest walk in support of breast cancer ever at the time in Gwinnett. Paint Georgia Pink Inc. helped get the event off the ground and running, along with helping hands from across the community. Some of the first event sponsors included Metro Waterproofing, Clyde and Sandra Strickland, Suburban Hematology-Oncology Associates, Dr. Kimberly Hutcherson, and Gwinnett Braves and now the Gwinnett Stripers – all who have stood by the effort for the past eight years of events!

They partnered with Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation and were able to raise $105,000 for their cause in that first year. It was an amount that surpassed all expectations. The Paint Gwinnett Pink inaugural event would create an annual tradition of celebration, remembrance, and community. Participants, sponsors, and committee members all came together to exceed their fundraising goals. Every year since then, Paint Gwinnett Pink has worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funding in order to help those in the community. Even in the year of lockdowns and masks, the event was held virtually.

For the ninth year in a row, Paint Gwinnett Pink is rallying support. More people are donating, running, walking or simply raising awareness now than ever before! It’s truly a community event, everyone knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer. It supports a cause that’s near and dear to the hearts of everyone in Gwinnett.

“Paint Gwinnett Pink was created to support those fighting breast cancer, celebrate survivors, and remember the beautiful lives lost to the disease,” says Jennifer Griffin.

The Dollar Difference On A Local Level

Since 2016, over 2.8 million dollars has been raised for Northside Hospital facilities in Gwinnett. The best part? All of the proceeds stay local.

When it comes to fighting cancer, it’s important to be able to diagnose early and take preventative steps. Equipment is purchased or updated in Northside Hospital facilities located in Gwinnett County.

Paint Gwinnett Pink has helped with purchasing tomosynthesis 3D mammography for the Breast Care Centers at Northside Gwinnett. Mammogram screenings can be used to detect cancer when there are no other symptoms. It’s recommended for women over 50 to get one every two years. Rather than struggling to decipher breast tissue from a static image, innovative equipment allows doctors to scrutinize the breast in layers. The modernization has decreased the number of false positives and call-back rates, which results in reduced costs and anxiety.

What To Know About Tomosynthesis

Breast Tomosynthesis is also called 3D mammography. It is an advanced form of breast imaging that uses low-dose X-ray systems and computer reconstructions to create three-dimensional images of the breasts. A conventional X-ray creates two-dimensional images by compressing tissue to obtain a clear image in a top-to-bottom and side-to-side approach. This can cause overlapping of the tissue, which can then hide the abnormal tissue and make the abnormal tissue appear normal.

Breast Tomosynthesis moves the X-ray tube in an arc over the breast, to capture images from all angles for the best digital image reconstruction. It captures a series of 40 to 80 images, compared to the traditional system that captures two to four. It minimizes tissue overlap, which makes it harder for cancers to hide. This means earlier diagnosis and earlier detection.

The Survivors and Their Stories:

Dr. Kim Hutcherson: Uniting The Community

“Paint Gwinnett Pink is more than just a walk; It’s a powerful movement that unites our community in the fight against breast cancer. For me, this event symbolizes hope, support, and the incredible impact we can make when we come together to raise awareness and funds for those battling this disease.”

In Dr. Kim Hutcherson’s role as a breast radiologist, this event underscores the importance of early detection and the advances in medical science that save lives every day. It’s a chance to advocate for the crucial screenings that can make a difference between life and death and to educate others about the importance of breast health.

Sandra Strickland: A Greater Purpose

“Clyde and I both have always felt the purpose of giving back to our community is because we feel God has entrusted us to help people who are in need. We especially feel a special cause to help our local hospital.”

Sandra and her husband, Clyde, have been sponsoring the event since the first year it started. They’re passionate about helping the community and they know on a personal level all the good that raising awareness, support and funding can do. Sandra has battled cancer throughout her life, her first diagnosis was in 1973. When Sandra went in for a mammogram in 2022, she was able to have it done with the new tomosynthesis equipment purchased with 2021 Paint Gwinnett Pink funding. The new technology provided her with early detection of the disease’s return which meant she could begin treating it as soon as possible. “I’m blessed with that,” said Sandra. “We want to purchase more of these machines so we can save women’s lives.”

Northside is Built to Beat Cancer

The Northside Cancer Institute works hard to demonstrate its commitment to providing the best possible care to patients with diseases of the breast. It’s been accredited by the American Colleges of Surgeons’ National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, which recognizes centers from around the country that have achieved the highest quality breast care programs. Northside’s program is among the top five in the country. With comprehensive screening and diagnostic services, as well as imaging centers, it attends to over 3,000 patients every year. They’ve been a long-time supporter of the Paint Gwinnett Pink organization.

Why We Sponsor:

Suburban Hematology Oncology Associates

“PGP is a wonderful event for patients, family and caregivers to express their support for their loved ones and to celebrate their milestones during this difficult journey of treatment and recovery. It is also a good platform to explore all the support services which are available for cancer survivors.” – Dr. Satvir Singh

Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology, and Hematology, Dr. Singh offers a wealth of expertise and unwavering dedication to his practice. His exceptional commitment to patient care has earned him two awards for outstanding physician in patient satisfaction.

2024 EVENTS

On Your Marks, Get Set …

Not a runner? No worries. The event is for walkers, survivors, supporters and everyone from every background. The 2024 race event services are provided by Pacesetter Road Race Consulting and the course is officially US Track and Field (USATF) certified. Participants can join as individuals or as teams. They set a fundraising goal and aspire towards it, reaching out to their friends and family to join the cause.

Participants line up at Coolray Field on Saturday, October 19, 2024, for a 9:00 a.m. start time. Any pace goes! The event is family-friendly and includes live entertainment, vendors, booths and other activities so everyone can be involved!

Pink in the Park at Coolray Field

On August 16th, the Gwinnett Stripers raise awareness by wearing special pink jerseys available for purchase, proceeds going to Paint Gwinnett Pink.

Calling All Cities! The Pink Proclamations

The Gwinnett County Commission, along with thirteen Gwinnett Cities, declared their support for Paint Gwinnett Pink by naming October Paint Gwinnett Pink Month. City residents are encouraged to check their health, get their cancer screenings, participate in events and donate to the cause. Proclamations came from Auburn, Berkeley Lake, Dacula, Duluth, Grayson, Hoschton, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Snellville, Sugar Hill, and Suwanee!

Celebrating Remarkable Support!

In the vibrant tapestry of community and compassion, the 9th annual Paint Gwinnett Pink 5K Walk/Run for Breast Cancer and Family Fun Event stands as a testament to unity and hope. We extend our sincerest gratitude to our sponsors, whose impactful contributions infuse life into this event’s mission.



Your support transcends the race, touching lives in profound ways. Thanks to you, Northside Hospital Cancer Institute (NHCI) can provide critical access to advanced imaging technology, enabling early detection for those facing breast cancer. Your benevolence also ensures that vital patient assistance is readily available.



With each step taken during the 5K, the spirit of your sponsorship propels us forward. You are the heartbeat of this event, and your commitment resonates deeply within the community. Together, we stand against breast cancer, armed with unity and resilience.

From all of us at Paint Gwinnett Pink, thank you for your unwavering generosity and dedication. You are a true partner in this journey of making a difference.

Warmly,

The Paint Gwinnett Pink Team