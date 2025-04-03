Legal Support That Shows Up

When you’re dealing with a serious injury or the loss of someone you love, the last thing you need is guesswork or to allow an insurance company to lead you down the path that benefits them and NOT you. That’s why people turn to Derek Hays Injury Law—and why they’ve earned a 2024 Best of Gwinnett Award from guidetogwinnett.com. Mr. Hays and his experienced team step in when things go wrong: car and truck accidents, medical mistakes, unsafe rental properties, nursing home neglect, and other situations where someone’s negligence causes physical, emotional, and financial harm to you.

The problems they handle are tough. People come in hurting, grieving, or overwhelmed—and facing systems that don’t make it easy to get answers. As Georgia’s “Injury Insider” and host of a hit podcast, Attorney Derek Hays is known for breaking down complex legal issues in a way that makes sense. He personally speaks with every client to help them figure out what went wrong, what their rights are, and how to hold the right people accountable. The most common complaint about law firms is that clients never actually speak to their attorney—but that is NOT the case with Derek Hays Injury Law. It’s not just about money—it’s about clarity, direction, and making sure people aren’t left to deal with it all alone. Mr. Hays prides himself on being there for his clients, creating a relationship built on trust and direct communication.

This award isn’t just about recognition—it’s a testament to the steady, behind-the-scenes work of a legal team led by Derek Hays, standing by clients when life is at its hardest. Derek doesn’t promise quick fixes, but he does provide a clear plan, honest guidance, and unwavering support to help people move forward when it matters most.

Location: 30 Lumpkin St. Suite C, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Phone: 404-777-HURT (4878)

Email: derek@derekhayslaw.com