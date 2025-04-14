Take a Hike! 5 Local Trails Worth Lacing Up For

If your inbox has been judging you, your dog’s staging protests, and your brain’s buffering somewhere between “Reply All” and “Do Not Disturb,” it might be time to step outside. Lucky for us, Gwinnett’s stacked with scenic trails that don’t require a full tank of gas or a vacation day to enjoy.

From waterfall walks to lakeside loops, these five favorites are perfect for a mood reset—and if you “work” from home, your boss doesn’t even have to know you ghosted. Just don’t get cocky. Playing hooky sounds great until you run into your manager mid-hike.

Where to Wander

Alright, so maybe you can’t disappear for the whole day (it’s stepping out, not checking out!)—but these trails are close enough to sneak in a little breathing room.

Yellow River Park – A classic for a reason. With 12 miles of forested dirt trails and a 1-mile paved loop, it’s ideal for hikers, bikers, and horseback riders alike. (Don’t mix it up with the Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary, unless you’re in the mood for alpacas. Harbins Park – A do-it-all destination with over 1,200 acres, a 4.5-mile hiking trail, and options for biking, horseback riding, and dog zoomies. Tribble Mill Park – Underrated and easygoing. The 3.4-mile paved loop wraps around a peaceful lake, with plenty of side trails to explore if the mood strikes Little Mulberry Park – Big views, bigger payoff. Head to the Fence Road entrance for overlook points and the 3.6-mile hiking loop. It’s one of the highest elevations in the county—and yes, your quads will notice Vickery Creek at Roswell Mill – Just over the county line, but packed with character. A covered bridge, Civil War-era ruins, and a waterfall you will want to photograph. The full loop runs about 5 miles and it’s mostly shady.

Why They’re Worth It

Trail Gear, Locally Sourced

Before you hit the dirt, swing by these local shops that know Gwinnett trails better than any algorithm:

Adventure Gear (Snellville) – Hiking boots, hammocks, freeze-dried snacks—they’ve got the goods, plus gear repair and outdoor basics classes.

(Snellville) – Hiking boots, hammocks, freeze-dried snacks—they’ve got the goods, plus gear repair and outdoor basics classes. Highlander Outfitters (Buford) – A hidden gem for hiking apparel, knives, water bottles, and rugged outdoor gear—especially if you’re looking to upgrade without breaking the bank.

(Buford) – A hidden gem for hiking apparel, knives, water bottles, and rugged outdoor gear—especially if you’re looking to upgrade without breaking the bank. Wander North Georgia (Clayton + online) – For cozy flannel, camping gear, and trail tips with mountain-town charm. Not technically Gwinnett, but their online store ships fast.

Check out www.guidetogwinnett.com/sports-recreation to find more businesses to prepare you for the woods. Hiking season’s here, so get out there before the mosquitoes do!