Listen to David Post, Candidate for chairman of Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners

David Post is running for Gwinnett County Commission Chair.

Since his youth, David Post has known the value of hard work and has chosen to be a leader for others. After many years of leadership experience in business and public service, David is putting his skills toward a run for Gwinnett County Commission Chair. We sat down with David to hear all about his story and what he’s passionate about!

In this episode, you’ll hear David discuss his history in law enforcement and business and share how he plans to invigorate Gwinnett’s economy and advocate for the citizens’ interests. David and his supporters believe that his leadership and experience make him best equipped to serve as Commission Chair during this challenging time.

LISTEN HERE:

Apple Podcast
Spotify
iHeart Radio

For more information on David and his campaign, visit his website www.davidpostforchairman.com

Or Subscribe To The Podcast on your favorite player here.

