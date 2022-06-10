What do the Atlanta Falcons, a WNBA Team, and Olympic Athletes have in common? Georgia Spine and Sports Rehab! That’s what!

Georgia Spine and Sports Rehab has been Best of Gwinnett for 10 years now, so you know they have been doing something right!

Joseph Krzemien, D.C. has been consistently getting the results his patients want (and the results he always expects) for over 15 years in Gwinnett, making it the go to place for both chiropractic care and injury rehabilitation.

As the official team chiropractor for the Atlanta Falcons for the 12th year now he has been on the sidelines, around the country for over 200 games. He has also provided numerous years of care to the WNBA Atlanta Dream, Olympic athletes, college athletes of all sports and high school athletes from all over the state of Georgia. He frequently works with many of the numerous production companies filming here in Georgia too, not to mention 1000s of family members, children, fans and weekend warriors. Some of the best baseball and softball arms in the country owe their recovery to his work.

Georgia Spine and Sports Rehab has established itself as the ultimate in chiropractic care for the 21st century and his patients will gladly confirm their results. With the latest in chiropractic and soft tissue rehabilitation techniques you will see the difference with faster and more complete results. Located in Buford, many patients come in from around north Georgia but it is not uncommon for patients to travel in from out of state to experience the difference. Frequently patients will comment that they “have never experienced chiropractic like this before”.

Being part of the Atlanta community means offering the best options to all of their patients. Their services include but not limited to, various chiropractic techniques, therapeutic laser, instrument assisted soft tissue mobilization, manual and mechanical myofascial and trigger point therapy, post-operative rehabilitation, Pulsed Electromagnetic Therapy (PEMF), ARPwave rehabilitation, spinal decompression and hyperbaric therapy to name a few.

At Georgia Spine and Sports Rehab patient health is the #1 priority and they strive to offer only the best options in restoring their patients to optimal health and maintaining that health for life. They are located at 4325 South Lee Street, Buford. For more information visit georgiaspinesports.com or call with questions at 770-614-6551. Schedule and appointment today to experience the difference and get your health back!