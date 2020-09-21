National Small Business Week! Show Your Love for Gwinnett’s Entrepreneurs

It’s National Small Business Week, so we’re celebrating our local entrepreneurs and small business owners! Let’s all show our support and appreciation for everything that they contribute to the community! Especially this year, small business owners have worked extra hard to continue serving their community despite the economic, social, and emotional challenges that the current pandemic has brought.

This National Small Business Week and every week moving forward, we have an opportunity to express our gratitude and choose to buy local whenever possible. Supporting small business owners is a win-win because it strengthens our local community and helps to encourage even more opportunities for future small businesses to grow right here in Gwinnett.

Next time you’re going out to eat, searching for the perfect gift, or in need of a service, think about visiting a local small business! It’s another great way to spread positivity and show how much we #LoveGwinnett.