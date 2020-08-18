Northside Hospital Gwinnett begins expansion

Northside Hospital will expand the emergency department at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Georgia, marking a significant milestone as the Northside-Gwinnett Medical Center merger approaches its first anniversary.

The project, which was approved by the Georgia Department of Community Health on Aug. 10, includes renovation of the existing emergency department and adjacent imaging services. A two-story addition adjacent to the hospital’s South tower will house 27 exam rooms and 30 observation beds. The completed facility will comprise more than 75,000 square feet, essentially doubling the capacity of the Northside Gwinnett emergency department.

The $57 million project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

“This major expansion will greatly enhance Northside’s patient care resources in this rapidly growing region, where we want to make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Debbie Mitcham, president and CEO of Northside Hospital in Gwinnett and Duluth. “While this year has presented significant challenges to the health care industry, Northside has not wavered from its commitment for quality health care in Gwinnett. This project is transformative and will be a huge asset for our community.”

Over the past year, Northside has brought a number of new providers to Gwinnett County representing an array of specialties. Northside Grayson Health Center opened in October, offering primary care, cardiology, gastroenterology and OB/GYN services, as well as 3D mammography.