Tiny Nose, Big Responsibility

You know the scene: your kid spots a baby bunny in a pet store the week before Easter. “Please?” they beg. You cave. A few months later, that bunny’s chewing cords, flinging hay, and refusing to be picked up. That’s when many families realize they didn’t bring home a plush toy—they signed up for a high-maintenance pet with opinions and a vet bill.
Every spring, rabbit rescues see the fallout—not because bunnies make bad pets, but because they’re treated like seasonal toys. Marketed as low-effort and disposable, they’re actually complex animals that need real commitment. We’re not here to glamorize Easter bunnies—but if you’re even considering one, this is your crash course in what it really takes.
Not a Holiday Prop
The most common reason rescues hear? The kid lost interest. Rabbits may seem simple, but they need filtered water, fresh greens, space to roam, and regular grooming. They reach full size in a few months and can live over a decade.
They’re also one of the most surrendered pets in the U.S.—yet most shelters aren’t equipped to care for them. And when a rabbit gets sick, it’s serious. They hide symptoms until they’re in real trouble, so waiting it out isn’t an option. You’ll need a vet trained in rabbit medicine, and that kind of care isn’t cheap.
Bunny Care 101
First rule: no cages. Rabbits need an exercise pen or free-roam setup to stay healthy. And their diet? It’s mostly hay:
- 85%: unlimited grass hay (like Timothy)
- Next: leafy greens (romaine, parsley, cilantro)
- Then: a small scoop of pellets (Oxbow is best)
- Treats: occasionally—bananas (not carrots!) are the go-to
Spaying or neutering is another must. It prevents surprise litters, reduces behavior issues, and avoids long-term health risks. A common mistake? Buying two “baby bunnies,” housing them together, and… Ending up with six more.
Not sure where to start? The Georgia House Rabbit Society has your back. They’re the go-to experts for rabbit care, from food to behavior, and they maintain a vetted list of rabbit-savvy vets, including these near Gwinnett:
- Windward Animal Hospital – Alpharetta
- Sugar Hill Animal Hospital – Sugar Hill
- Sweetwater Veterinary Hospital – Palmetto
- Animal Hospital of Towne Lake – Woodstock
Call ahead to confirm services like spay/neuter and annual RHDV2 vaccines. (Yes—rabbits need vaccines, too!)
Skip the Pet Store—Help a Bunny Instead
Still thinking about a rabbit? Fostering through GHRS is free, includes all supplies, and comes with expert support. If you fall in love, you can adopt—if not, you’ve still made a big difference.
Don’t miss their annual yard sale fundraiser May 17–18—proceeds help cover rescue and medical care for bunnies across Georgia (and it’s not cheap!).
They’re Cute, They’re Fluffy… and They’ll Eat Your Baseboards
You wouldn’t buy your kid a reindeer for Christmas—so why a bunny for Easter? Think it through, do your homework, and if you’re still on board—great! Just make sure the bunny is, too.
Looking for more ways to help local, homeless pets? Sniff out trusted vets, rescues, and supply spots at www.guidetogwinnett.com/pets-animals!