Tiny Nose, Big Responsibility

You know the scene: your kid spots a baby bunny in a pet store the week before Easter. “Please?” they beg. You cave. A few months later, that bunny’s chewing cords, flinging hay, and refusing to be picked up. That’s when many families realize they didn’t bring home a plush toy—they signed up for a high-maintenance pet with opinions and a vet bill.



Every spring, rabbit rescues see the fallout—not because bunnies make bad pets, but because they’re treated like seasonal toys. Marketed as low-effort and disposable, they’re actually complex animals that need real commitment. We’re not here to glamorize Easter bunnies—but if you’re even considering one, this is your crash course in what it really takes.

Not a Holiday Prop

The most common reason rescues hear? The kid lost interest. Rabbits may seem simple, but they need filtered water, fresh greens, space to roam, and regular grooming. They reach full size in a few months and can live over a decade.



They’re also one of the most surrendered pets in the U.S.—yet most shelters aren’t equipped to care for them. And when a rabbit gets sick, it’s serious. They hide symptoms until they’re in real trouble, so waiting it out isn’t an option. You’ll need a vet trained in rabbit medicine, and that kind of care isn’t cheap.



Bunny Care 101

First rule: no cages. Rabbits need an exercise pen or free-roam setup to stay healthy. And their diet? It’s mostly hay:

Skip the Pet Store—Help a Bunny Instead

Still thinking about a rabbit? Fostering through GHRS is free, includes all supplies, and comes with expert support. If you fall in love, you can adopt—if not, you’ve still made a big difference.



Don’t miss their annual yard sale fundraiser May 17–18—proceeds help cover rescue and medical care for bunnies across Georgia (and it’s not cheap!).

They’re Cute, They’re Fluffy… and They’ll Eat Your Baseboards

You wouldn’t buy your kid a reindeer for Christmas—so why a bunny for Easter? Think it through, do your homework, and if you’re still on board—great! Just make sure the bunny is, too.



Looking for more ways to help local, homeless pets? Sniff out trusted vets, rescues, and supply spots at www.guidetogwinnett.com/pets-animals!