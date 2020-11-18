Peppur Makes All the Difference

Working in the senior living industry takes compassion, patience, and a whole lot of heart. It is not something that most of us come by honestly. But Peppur Lewis, Executive Director of The Mansions at Gwinnett Park, has all… and more .

Her loving history with the senior living industry makes The Mansions one of the most sought-after assisted l iving and m emory c are communities in Gwinnett County and surrounding metro Atlanta areas.

Peppur’s journey in senior living began as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) . She had always known she was meant for something different; while other students were striving to work in big city hospitals, she wanted to stay at her local senior living center. When she realized that healthcare was her passion, she went to nursing school and received her Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and Registered Nurse (RN) certification and became a nurse at an assisted living facility in the city. She’s never looked back.

Her journey as a nurse is what has brought her to today, serving as executive director of one of the leading a ssisted l iving communities in Gwinnett. Love for her residents is what has spurred Lewis’s years of training and investment in senior living . Her experience as a nursing assistant and nurse has helped her grow into the strong leader she is today. She can confidently say what she is doing is making a difference daily.

When asked what sets her apart from other nurses and executives in her field, she never fails to mention her compassion, something she’s sure to bring with her every day to work.

“In senior living communities, you have to practice compassion,” says Lewis. “You have to care about the residents you are caring for and their stories.”

The Mansions at Gwinnett Park Assisted Living & Memory Care strives to create a sense of community where residents have friends and neighbors to share meals, enjoy activities and events, and know that someone like Peppur is there if they should need help. Residents enjoy the whole campus and attend workshops, programs, and classes that fit their interests. The programming is strategically thought out and catered to provide for each resident’s interest.

“I have worked at many senior living facilities, none of which compare to The Mansions,” says Lewis. “We have fun here and we watch our residents live exciting, healthy lives which brings so much joy to our staff.”

