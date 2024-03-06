In the bustling heart of Gwinnett, where community and innovation intertwine, there lies a story of remarkable dedication and excellence. It’s the story of Piedmont Eastside Hospital, a beacon of healthcare for over four decades, and its recent crowning achievement – the 2023 Best of Gwinnett Award. This isn’t just a tale of an award; it’s a testament to the unwavering commitment of a hospital that has woven itself into the fabric of its community.

The Best of Gwinnett Awards, a pinnacle of recognition in the area, are not handed out lightly. Guided by the voices of those it serves, this award is a chorus of approval from the very people who have walked through the hospital’s doors seeking care. The accolade, stemming from community votes, speaks volumes. It’s a heartfelt nod to a healthcare provider that has become more than just a place for treatment; it has become a part of their lives.

Piedmont Eastside Hospital, with its 305 beds and multi-campus system, is a marvel of medical care. The hospital’s journey began over 40 years ago, and since then, it has blossomed into a healthcare powerhouse. Offering an array of comprehensive medical and surgical programs, including cardiovascular services, neurosciences, oncology, orthopedics, and more, it stands as a pillar of health in Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

What makes Piedmont Eastside truly stand out is its dedication to quality and patient safety. Accredited by DNV, an organization committed to improving healthcare delivery, the hospital mirrors this commitment in every aspect of its service. The medical staff, comprised of over 700 board-certified physicians, along with 1,200 employees and 100 volunteers, are united in their mission to provide a system of excellence to the community.

Piedmont Eastside Hospital stands out as a distinguished healthcare institution, nationally recognized for its commitment to patient safety and quality care. In the Fall of 2023, it earned a notable “B” Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a testament to its dedication to safeguarding patients. Its excellence in treatment and care management is further underscored by its achievements in the “Get with the Guidelines” program, where it was awarded the Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association in 2023. The hospital’s credentials include full Chest Pain Center Accreditation and recognition by the Blue Distinction Centers Program for its exceptional spine surgery services. Moreover, it has been honored as a DNV Certified Primary Stroke Center, emphasizing its expertise in stroke care. Adding to its accolades, Piedmont Eastside Hospital has been the recipient of the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award™ for two consecutive years, 2017 and 2018, highlighting its superior performance in ensuring patient safety.

The Breast Imaging and Diagnostic Center, designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the FDA, exemplifies the hospital’s commitment to specialized care. With such focused expertise, Piedmont Eastside doesn’t just offer treatment; it offers hope and healing tailored to individual needs.

Since becoming part of Piedmont Healthcare in 2021, Piedmont Eastside has only expanded its horizons, further enriching the quality of health services in the community. It’s not just the high-tech facilities or the comprehensive care programs that make this hospital stand out. It’s the people – the dedicated staff and the grateful patients who have turned this institution into a symbol of trust and excellence.

Winning the 2023 Best of Gwinnett Award is more than just a feather in the cap for Piedmont Eastside Hospital. It’s a story of enduring commitment, a narrative of a community and its hospital, growing and thriving together. It’s a celebration of a bond forged in health, nurtured in excellence, and honored by trust. This award, voted for by the very people it serves, is not just an accolade; it’s a shared victory, a communal joy. And in this joy lies the true spirit of the Best of Gwinnett Awards, a spirit that Piedmont Eastside Hospital embodies with every heartbeat.

Website: https://www.piedmont.org/locations/piedmont-eastside-medical/about

Contact: 770-979-0200