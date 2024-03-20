Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta has been awarded the esteemed 2023 Best of Gwinnett Award. This honor, bestowed by the votes of satisfied customers and facilitated by GuidetoGwinnett.com, underscores the organization’s commitment to superior orthopedic care and community trust.

The Best of Gwinnett Awards, a hallmark of excellence in the region, are given to businesses that consistently demonstrate quality, reliability, and exceptional service. For a medical organization like OrthoAtlanta, receiving this award is not just an accolade—it’s a testament to their patient-centered approach and medical proficiency.

OrthoAtlanta stands out in its field for several reasons. Their team of board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians is adept at diagnosing and treating a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions, from common sprains and strains to complex disorders like scoliosis and osteoporosis. OrthoAtlanta has a full range of specialty physicians to ensure every patient receives expert care tailored to their specific needs.

The range of services provided is comprehensive, covering Sports Medicine, Hand and Upper Extremity, Shoulder, Spine, Foot and Ankle, Total Joint Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Physical Rehabilitation, and Pain Management. This diversity in specialties is a key factor in their ability to provide holistic care to patients.

Innovation is another cornerstone of their practice. The use of advanced technologies and techniques in diagnosis and treatment ensures that patients benefit from the latest developments in orthopedic care. This forward-thinking approach is pivotal in maintaining their reputation for excellence in a rapidly evolving medical landscape.

OrthoAtlanta offers 22 locations throughout the state of Georgia. Patient services include convenient on-site physical therapy at most locations, pain management care, seven MRI imaging centers and two AAAHC surgical centers.

The 2023 Best of Gwinnett Award, more than just an acknowledgment of medical expertise, also highlights the community’s trust in Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta. This trust is built on a foundation of transparency, compassionate care, and a deep understanding of the patient’s experience. The award, a direct result of votes from those who have experienced their care firsthand, speaks volumes about their impact on individuals’ lives.

Website: https://www.orthoatlanta.com/