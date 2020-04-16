I promise that’s how it goes. Or is it… Get Ready, Reset, Go!

Have you ever seen that show on Netflix, “The Toys That Made Us?” Well, it’s this really cool show for all those millennials out there that tells the entrepreneurial and business stories of the toy manufacturers in the 80s.

I really wish they would make an episode about this game that my friends and I used to play from way back when I was a kid. Most of you might be too young to remember this, but before video games there was this little football game that really used to be all the rage. All my friends had this game.

It was this aluminum metal thing and you had these little bitty football players and you lined them up just right. When you got them all like you wanted, you turned on this motor and it would vibrate the whole field and the players would vibrate and go different ways. You would run a play and then you would reset. You would have to line them all back up, turn it on again.



Well, it is kind of like that right now in the small business economy. All we can do is line up our players.

In this new era, we gotta start by getting our plans lined up with where we think we’re going to need them to be when the economy starts again. We need to be looking forward with fresh ideas. You need to know that things are probably not going to go back to the way that it used to be. Does that make sense?

The before mentioned vibrating football game.

This rebound is going to take some time. So what I am doing and what I recommend we all do is start to prepare our minds to reset, recalibrate, and look at things fresh.

It’s time to get ready and reset.

Reset expectations.

Reset your business.

Reset your life.



A reset is really a great opportunity. Maybe there were things in your life you wanted to change before. If you weren’t too happy or just felt exhausted with life. Well, now you have that chance to reset! Maybe business was running you into the ground. Now it’s reset time! You can do things differently now.

David Greer, Publisher Gwinnett Magazine

Do you see my point here? Right now, it is the time to set up all our pieces on the game of life in such a way that when the economy turns back on, you bounce back and rebound along with it. So, really think about it. Maybe you want to pivot an entirely different direction. Stay positive and see the opportunities on the field ahead!



Now is the time to think about that.

Now is the time to reset!



DAG.