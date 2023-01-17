For the 18th time in history, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) elite Unleash The Beast will buck into the greater Atlanta area, holding the PBR Gwinnett Chute Out on Jan. 21-22 at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

The Top 40 bull riders in the world will compete in live sporting events, going head to head against the bovine athletes… aka the bulls! The upcoming PBR Gwinnett Invitational will mark the eighth event of the new individual season. You can watch on as riders vie for early points in the race to be crowned the 2023 PBR World Champion.

Dakota Louis in the opening during the first round of the Bismarck TPD PBR. Photo by Andy Watson/Bull Stock Media

The bull riding action for the PBR Gwinnett Invitational begins with Round 1 at 6:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 21, followed by Round 2 and the championship round at 1:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 22. All competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1-2. Following Round 2 Sunday afternoon, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 12 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.

During the 2023 season, the PBR will celebrate its 30th anniversary. PBR has grown into a global phenomenon awarding nearly $300 million in prize money. PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization, more than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour.

Among the riders anticipated to compete in Duluth is Native American sensation Dakota Louis who is chasing his career-first PBR World Championship in 2023. Growing up in the Western lifestyle, Dakota Louis was inspired to pursue a career in bull riding by their father Greg, a two-time Indian National Finals Champion bull rider. A Northern Cheyenne tribal member, and of Blackfeet descent, Louis is also a three-time Indian National Finals Champion bull rider. In 2022, Louis not only returned to the PBR World Finals for the second time in his career but reached a crucial career milestone in winning his first Unleash The Beast event.

Historically, PBR World Champions have won seven of the 16 PBR premier series events held in the greater Atlanta area. Two-time PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) was the most recent contender to accomplish the feat, topping the field in Duluth in 2019

Tickets for the two-day event start at $22, taxes and fees not included.

PBR Elite Seats are available for avid fans who want an exclusive VIP experience. These tickets, available in three tiers, offer premium seats, personal on-site concierge at the PBR fan loyalty booth, $20 concession voucher and souvenir credential and lanyard. Available for $240, the PBR Bronze Elite Seats, which also include a post-event photo on the dirt which will be available for digital download after the event. Priced at $315 is the PBR VIP Elite Seats and $375 is the PBR Premier Elite Seat, which include a 30th anniversary collectible item, pre-show backstage tour with PBR talent and photo on the dirt in front of the bucking chutes presented in a PBR 30th Anniversary Season branded frame to take home after the show and also available for digital download.

Duluth’s Gas South Arena will be transformed to include the setup of steel, totaling to the length of six football fields and the trucking in of 750 tons of dirt.

Tickets can be purchased online at AXS.com and PBR.com, at the Gas South Arena Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.