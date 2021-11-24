Showing Gratitude for Our Community Heroes! Red, Blue & You 2021

This holiday season is all about giving back and being thankful for the people who make our community special. And what better way to express our gratitude than to celebrate the first responders, frontline workers and educators who put others first every day? That’s what the Red, Blue & You event is all about! Now in its sixth year, Red, Blue & You is an annual ceremony hosted by Raymer Sale, Jr. which gathers community leaders, first responders, healthcare workers, teachers and more to celebrate the hard work and life-changing service they put in every year.

Watch our new Gwinnett Magazine video feature covering this year’s Red, Blue & You event—and be sure to celebrate and express your gratitude for these true community heroes every chance you get!