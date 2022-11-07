Simple Man Distillery partnered with terra alma to locate its first brick-and-mortar space. After renting from other distilleries, Justin Douglas, Owner of Simple Man Distillery, determined timing was right to relocate the farm-to-glass craft distillery to a permanent space. Simple Man Distillery will open in July 2023 at Cumming City Center.

Working with Edie Weintraub at terra alma was a natural fit as her boutique commercial real estate brokerage pairs business owners with locations to create spaces people want to visit.

“I first met Edie at Chattahoochee Food Works, where she was helping a small start-up business, ” Douglas said. “After Edie shared terra alma’s process, I signed up. I recommend Edie, Michaela and terra alma as partners to make your dreams come to life. It’s all about communication, and the team at terra alma communicates well and professionally.”

“Our goal for Simple Man Distillery was to find a location to meet the distillery’s needs, showcase their uniqueness and create a place people want to be,” said Edie Weintraub, Founder and Chief Community Builder, terra alma.

With roots in Forsyth County, Douglas wanted to stay in the fast-growing county. Cumming is the heart of Forsyth, and Cumming City Center proved the perfect location for the distillery. A creative solution from the local government, “Cumming City Center is perfect as it provides places for people to congregate and have fun experiences. It represents an opportunity for Simple Man Distillery to become more ingrained in the community,” said Douglas. “A destination with an amphitheater, music, breweries, bakery and an open container permit, it checked all of my boxes.”

Photo Provided by Carol Morgan at Denim Marketing

Purposefully designed to bring the Cumming community together, Cumming City Center is a laidback, classic American development. The vision of Mayor Troy Brumbalow, the center is situated on 75 acres west of downtown and features 117,000 square feet of retail space.

“Simple Man Distillery won our hearts with their plans to bring a speakeasy and distillery incorporating fun, trendy drinks, lively spaces and intricate unique touches to really become a destination like no other,” said Jennifer Thomas Archer, City Center Property Manager with the Downtown Development Authority of Cumming. “Justin Douglas has truly become part of the City Center family. With his upbeat attitude, great sense of humor, and ability to think outside of the box, you can’t help but love him. We are beyond excited for our community to experience Simple Man Distillery themselves in the near future!”

As a designated “Georgia Grown” distillery, Simple Man sources local ingredients from Georgia farmers to create flavors that delight the palette. The distillery provides a taste of Georgia to its patrons.

“By spotlighting Georgia farmers, I don’t feel like I work a day in my life,” said Douglas. “I wake up with a smile every day because I can share the plight and the story of farmers and help monetize their crops.”

Georgia has many climates and geographies, including coastal, piedmont and mountains. Sourcing products from seven farms, Simple Man is proud of its relationships.

The new distillery will have two distinct areas – the distillery with production and a place to host special events and the speakeasy, which opens to the public.

“We want to create an experience to show off our spirits and be a place to congregate- creating camaraderie with memories,” says Douglas.

Like speakeasies of yesteryear, you’ll have to know the secret password to get in! Joining the Founder’s Club as a member will allow easier access, with access to limited editions, a special monogrammed cocktail glass, first releases, special events, etc. Contact Simple Man Distillery via its website https://simplemandistillery.com for more information on the Founder’s Club and its guaranteed ROI of 25%!

Distributed by Eagle Rock Distributing, explore farm-to-glass tastes from Simple Man Distillery by visiting Hugo’s Oyster Bar in Roswell, Green’s Beverages in Atlanta, Total Wine and More in Kennesaw, From the Earth Brewing Company in Roswell or other fine stores and establishments.

Restauranteurs or retailers interested in spaces encouraging activation and community should reach out to terra alma via phone at 404-436-1045 or by visiting www.terraalma.com.

terra alma is a woman-owned boutique real estate advisory focused on building community through thoughtful connectivity of local, emerging and inspiring brands. terra alma curates space for emerging retail and restaurant brands and advises owners and developers on growth and expansion. Scouting locations throughout the Southeast, terra alma focuses on adaptive reuse, main street development and mixed-use projects.

For more information, call 404-436-1045 or visit www.terraalma.com.

Information for this story was provided by terra alma and Denim Marketing.