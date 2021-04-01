Mark Your Calendars, It’s Time for a Vacation!

As the weather’s getting warmer, the flowers are blooming, and COVID-19 restrictions are gradually being lifted, it seems like all signs are pointing toward one thing: it’s time to get traveling again! Vacations have always been an opportunity to relax, try new things, and take your mind off the stresses back home. But after spending over a year of being stuck inside and facing uncertainties, getting out there and taking a trip will be even more fulfilling.

This spring, we’re all itching to get out of town and experience something new, but not so fast! This year more than ever, we want to make the most out of our vacation, so it’s critical to plan your travels the right way. You don’t want to rush the process, or you’ll end up exceeding your budget, running out of things to do, or wasting your precious downtime.

That’s why planning your trip with a local travel agency like Duluth Travel will make a world of difference. Your vacation time is valuable (and limited), and travel experts will help you make the most of it! They’ll hook you up with the best deals that you’d never find on a typical booking website, they have the greatest recommendations on things to do, and they have connections galore—from all across the world.

Arthur Salus, founder of Duluth Travel, has been in the business for almost 30 years! So, he knows all the ins and outs of booking the right dates, nabbing the best deals, mapping out a realistic itinerary, and making sure that everyone on your trip is happy and satisfied.

“Many people don’t realize that a good travel advisor isn’t going to cost you any more than booking something online,” Arthur explains on an episode of Gwinnett Magazine’s Ask the Experts Podcast. “You get far more value when you have someone working for you personally to make sure you have a successful trip.”

Vacations are where some of our most cherished memories are made, so Arthur and his team know how important it is that you make the most of your next trip. Since 1993, they’ve been committed to providing their clients the greatest value at the lowest prices. So, save yourself some headaches and book your next vacation with those who know travel best. Your wallet (and whoever is tagging along on your trip) will thank you!

So, grab your calendar and give Arthur Salus and his experienced team at Duluth Travel a call at (770) 813-9895 or shoot them an email at mytravel@duluthtravel.com! Or learn more at duluthtravel.com.

Want to listen to the full podcast? Hear Arthur’s full episode on Gwinnett Magazine’s Ask the Experts Podcast below!