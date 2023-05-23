Wasn’t it just January? Now May is coming to and end and the hot, humid months of Georgia summer are approaching. That also means it’s time for summer flavors to begin popping up at our favorite drive thru. Here’s a list of some yummy ways to beat the heat, or in some cases to enhance it even more…

Starbucks:

Starbucks is ready for summer. Coming off the controversial olive oil coffee creation of the spring, the Seattle-based chain needed to bring some real winners to their summer menu. Hopefully these fun flavors will be enough to sway over the masses, especially with talk about price increases for those who skimp on ice.

For summer, coffee addicts can expect two new flavors. For those who are the ‘brew at home kind’, the chain is introducing the new Starbucks® Green Apron Blend™ is a light and lively Starbucks® Blonde roast coffee. Not a coffee fan? A bumble bee cake pop is your new best friend, vanilla and buttercream flavored.

New Starbucks Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino® blended beverage features Starbucks® Frappuccino® roast coffee, sweet chocolate, and refreshing mint flavors with rich Frappuccino® chips blended into a cooler-than-cool treat. The beverage is finished with a layer of mocha sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle topping.

New Starbucks® White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew combines the balanced and smooth taste of Starbucks® Cold Brew with a summer twist. This delightfully dreamy beverage is sweetened with macadamia syrup, topped with a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles.

Dairy Queen:

What’s better than some ice cream to face the hot weather? Dairy Queen Blizzards. A childhood (and current favorite) to get after a soccer game, on the way home from a day at the pool or just whenever you’re feeling it. This summer, Dairy Queen is bringing back some summer seasonal favorites that have been loved for many years as well as some new flavors to try.

The S’mores BLIZZARD® Treat stars alongside Patrick Renna (who you might remember as Ham Porter from the Sandlot) in a social media video as he provides thorough instructions on the perfect way to devour the treat. Just like he did with a traditional s’mores in the movie.

“Knowing a thing or two about s’mores, I can confidently say DQ perfected this treat in Blizzard Treat form. It’s the perfect way to round out a summer day, no matter what you have planned,” said Renna.

Here’s what else will be on the summer treats menu:

New! Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard Treat: Crispy peanut butter puppy chow pieces, peanut butter topping and choco chunks blended with world-famous DQ vanilla soft-serve.

New! OREO® Brookie Blizzard Treat: OREO® cookie pieces and brookie pieces (brownie and cookie) blended with world-famous DQ vanilla soft-serve.

S’mores (It’s back!) Blizzard Treat: Marshmallow filled chocolates and graham blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.

Cotton Candy (It’s back!) Blizzard Treat: Cotton candy sprinkles blended with world-famous DQ vanilla soft-serve.

Choco Dipped Strawberry (It’s back!) Blizzard Treat: Strawberry and choco chunks blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.

The Summer BLIZZARD® Treat Menu is available now at participating locations for a limited time only.

Chick-Fil-A

The Peach Milkshake hasn’t hit our favorite fast food chicken chain yet, nor has a release date been announced. And while we are patiently waiting, we can enjoy the watermelon mint!

Dunkin’:

Dunkin’ has created a summer flavor to last lifetimes. It’s classic. It’s nostalgic. It’s the right amount of sweet. Butter Pecan has yet to let them down and this year is no different. Only now, it’s returning as a permanent flavor. The irresistible Butter Pecan Swirl, with its indulgent blend of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream flavors, can now be added to hot coffee, iced coffee, cold brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee or frozen chocolate!

Dunkin’ is also debuting a line of drinks that feature the flavor, including the Turtle Signature Latte and the Butter Pecan Frozen Crunch. Even more, there’s a butter pecan donut joining the club as well.

NEW Turtle Signature Latte , starring Butter Pecan Swirl, harmonizes with Mocha Swirl, smooth espresso, and whole milk. Crowned with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and crunchy Cocoa Caramel crumbles, this latte is built for Butter Pecan lovers. Dunkin’ go-getters can enjoy it hot or iced as a reward for a job well done.



If you’re reading this and thinking… Man, butter pecan is the worst…don’t worry. Dunkin’ is brining some refreshers to their menu as well. You can delight in fun flavors, including the NEW Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher and the popular comeback, Mango Pineapple. Both new flavors and fan-favorite Strawberry Dragonfruit are available with Green Tea, Coconutmilk, or the returning crowd-pleaser, Lemonade.

Taco Bell

Yes, this picture is from the 2009 release. New items may look a bit different.

If you’ve been around a while, you’ve probably had a brief encounter with the fiery volcano menu at Taco Bell. Established all the way back in 1995, Taco Bell is returning up the heat, for the third time, with the perfect encore to satisfy your spice cravings through the return of the fan favorite Volcano Menu. The return reintroduces the Volcano Burrito, Volcano Taco and the option to add Lava Sauce on any item. The product will be available first with early access for Taco Bell Rewards Members on June 27* and general availability beginning June 29**, for a limited time.

Is Taco Bell is making this summer hotter than ever?

Wendy’s

Spicing up and cooling down. Wendy’s is bringing out the summer flavors in hot and cold versions. Feeling spicy? The first new Made to Crave offering of the year, the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich dials up the heat using Wendy’s signature Spicy Chicken, ghost pepper infused American cheese, ghost pepper seasoned crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, and a creamy ghost pepper ranch sauce. That’s four layers of heat that fans won’t be able to get enough of.

Need to cool down the mouth flames? It’s not new, but it’s always a pleasant surprise when the Strawberry Frosty comes to the menu.

New in Gwinnett:

While the previous creations are country-wide, there are always local businesses whipping up some special flavors closer to home. Check out your favorite Gwinnett ice cream shops, coffee spots and more to see what’s hitting the menu.