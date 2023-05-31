If you’re a student out for the summer, it can be easy to get a little bored in between sleeping late and enjoying the school-free time. Or if you’re an adult working a 9 to 5, you might be trying to find something to look forward to watching in the evenings.

Here’s a quick look at some of the shows set to hit our streaming services this summer.

Stars On Mars premieres June 5 on FOX.

Life on Mars, well “Mars” is about to get lively! Celebrities are taking to the stars and seeing who can survive the longest on everyone’s favorite planet. You can expect athletes like cyclist Lance Armstrong, UFC fighter Ronda Rousey and Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch; actors such as Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse (a.k.a. “McLovin”) and Ariel Winter from Modern Family; musical artist Tinashe and more. The show really goes for realism, with the cast donning spacesuits and living in the conditions you would expect on an uncolonized planet.

The Crowded Room premieres June 9 on Apple TV+.

If you love trying to solve puzzles and feeling like your mind might be lying to you, this is the show for you. A psychological thriller, The Crowded Room is about the life events of character Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland). The show is set in 1979 in Manhattan and explores a serious crime, and Sullivan’s connections to it. The cast also features Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum. It’s supposed to be an interesting watch, exploring the intricacies of the mind, and loosely based off of 1981 non-fiction novel “The Minds Of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes.

Our Planet II premieres June 14 on Netflix.

If you’re looking for a good-natured watch, then Our Planet II is perfect for you. And if you haven’t seen the first one, you definitely should give it a watch in the meantime. The show highlights the beauty of our world, while bringing attention to the trials and tribulations many of our animal companions face. The footage from the first season is absolutely stunning, providing an amazing visual and auditory experience. In the first season, each episode focuses on a different environment – from hot deserts to frozen lands. It will be very exciting to see even more corners of the world in the upcoming season. We can expect it to be just as breathtaking.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres June 15 on Paramount+.

Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the starship USS Enterprise (NCC-1701) explore the galaxy in this spin-off set a decade before the timeline of the original series. There’s great storytelling and much to love if you’re a fan of the Star Trek world. The show has already been renewed for a third season. Don’t worry, once you’ve binged through season two there are plenty of other Star Trek shows to watch if you haven’t gotten your full fill of the expanded universe.

Secret Invasion premieres June 21 on Disney+.

It can be hard to keep up with the dozens of moving parts that make up the Marvel cinematic universe. Maybe you’ve seen the most recent third volume of the Guardians of the Galaxy and are anxiously awaiting The Marvels movie set to premiere later this year. With great success in previous shows like Loki and Wandavision, Disney is bringing the first part of phase five of Marvel with Secret Invasion. The show focuses on Nick Fury and his attempts to thwart a Skrull invasion on Earth. You can also expect appearances from other characters such as former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders) and former C.I.A. agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman). As with much of Marvel, you’ll need to go into the show with some background information. Skrulls first appeared in Captain Marvel (2019), so that movie is a must watch. We would recommend watching each of the four Avengers movies – Avengers (2012), Age of Ultron (2015), Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019)– and then watching Spider-man Far From Home (2019) and Wandavision (2021) at least the post and mid credits scenes.

The Bear Season Two premiers June 22 on Hulu.

If you like a cooking show that’s about more than just cooking, The Bear is kind of like Gordon Ramsey meets dark laughs meets Italian sandwich shop? It’s an interesting premise, based on a young chef inheriting a restaurant after his brother commits suicide. Marketed as a comedy-drama, it’s more on the drama side with a touch of brooding comedic conflict. It’s a show that will have you rooting for the underdog team and feeling the heat of the kitchen.

Survival of the Thickest premieres July 13 on Netflix.

For some laughs and relatability, Survival of the Thickest focuses on the Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau) attempts to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist, getting over a break-up and about to face various hurdles. The new show is an adaption of Buteau’s autobiography stories and is directed by Linda Mendoza. Viewers can expect the show to be funny, just like stand-up comedian, actress and host Buteau.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two premieres July 14 on Amazon Prime Video.

There’s no trailer out, but the behind the scenes photos and book knowledge can key us in on what to expect in the new season of the book-based series. Jenny Han has been a legend in the book to television community lately, with the film franchise To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and the latest debut of the show XO, Kitty on Netflix. The Summer I Turned Pretty is reminiscent of childhood summer vacations, the hardships of growing up and the feeling of falling in love for the first time. Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) has been going to Cousins Beach with her family since she was a baby. The show is centered on her coming-of-age story, but also explores much deeper topics that can appeal to audiences all ages.

Volume 1 of The Witcher Season 3 premieres June 29 on Netflix, and Volume 2 arrives July 27.

If you’ve seen the first two seasons of The Witcher, you are probably already waiting to see Geralt (Henry Cavill) return to the screen. That being said, this will be Cavill’s last season as the monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia. The show is already confirmed for at least two more seasons after this one, but are now being filmed with Liam Hemsworth as the lead. If you’re new to the series, it’s based off of book series of the same name, but there’s also a handful of video games too. There’s a whole world of witcher-related lore, but you can definitely watch the show without any background knowledge when starting season one. Follow Geralt as he conquers monsters and tackles quests across this fantasy land.

Black Mirror Season 6 premieres on Netflix this June.

Black Mirror is one of that shows that can leave you feeling… uncomfortable. But that’s the point! The show comes in seasons, but each episode acts as a stand alone story (though if you watch enough you’ll begin to catch over-lapping hints and easter eggs). Most episodes dive into a darker view of technology, exploring different dystopias and narratives. It’s great because you can watch the show in whatever order works for you. There’s not much news about the upcoming season, other than that we can expect to see Aaron Paul and a few other stars. The series leaves you questioning realities and we bet this season might be exploring some technologies like AI. ChatGPT we are looking at you.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 premieres August 8 on Hulu.

This one comes late summer, but that just means there is plenty of time to binge the first two seasons before then. The murder mystery show starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin is about true-crime obsessed neighbors who get to dive into the real-life version of their favorite subject when a death occurs in their building complex. The show is a mystery, but takes a very comedic approach. How could it not given the cast? Plus, this season we can look forward to seeing Meryl Streep! This a great show to watch with friends and see who can figure out the murder mystery first.