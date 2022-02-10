Mini Golf, Fireworks & Fun Galore! My Beachfront Family Reunion

Written by Joseph Holevinski, Senior at Gwinnett School of Math, Science & Technology (GSMST)

Last summer, I went to a small family reunion in Ocean City, Maryland. We drove up to a beach house where we met a few of my relatives. The house was right on the beach and had lovely views of the ocean.

For most of the first two days, we unpacked and played games with my relatives because the weather was a little bit rainy. After that, the weather began to clear up and we got to go to the beach which was nice and sunny but not too hot. However, the water was freezing cold. We also went walking on the boardwalk and went into a lot of the novelty shops there. We also got to watch the sunset without any clouds and it was beautiful.

The next day was the 4th of July, and we had a large barbeque with the family. That night, they were launching fireworks on a nearby beach: Bethany Beach in Delaware. We had sparklers and glow sticks and sat on the deck of the beach house to watch the fireworks. Afterwards, we had a big game night which was a lot of fun.

The day after that, we took a few of my relatives to an escape room because they had never done one of them before. The escape room was themed after Sherlock Holmes. It took a little bit of explaining at first, but once they understood the basics of escape rooms, we were able to solve a lot of the puzzles. We were able to escape with time remaining and we barely used any hints to escape!

On our last day, we all went mini-golfing at a pirate-themed golf course. The holes were very complicated, and one even had us hit the ball into a stream of water where it carried the ball to the hole. I didn’t win, but we all had a lot of fun together, especially since we hadn’t seen each other for such a long time.