Why Moya Mawhinney is My Favorite YouTuber!

Written by Zeal Dobariya, Converge multimedia journalism intern and Senior at Gwinnett School of Math, Science & Technology (GSMST)

My favorite YouTuber is Moya Mawhinney. She creates lifestyle-oriented content and she shows her everyday life. She shows college-related content including studying, cooking and showing her outfits. Her videos have a “real” aspect because she shows her struggles and moments where she is stressed. Her content is very relatable, which makes her YouTube videos more appealing.

Mawhinney still has a pretty small YouTube following, but she is slowly growing in subscribers. The videos that she creates also give me motivation. Specifically, her study videos are relatable and give me the motivation to do my work.

I also like to watch her cooking videos to give me ideas on what I should make myself. I have recreated some of her recipes and now they are a part of my everyday eating routine. I remember one of the recipes was a classic avocado toast, but she also added mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach. The recipe seemed simple enough, so I decided to recreate it. I now eat this meal at least once a week!

The other types of videos that I like to watch are her outfit inspo (short for inspiration) videos. She made a couple of fashion lookbook videos and I love to look at them to get inspiration for what to wear. In one of her videos, she classifies the outfits she wears into a genre. For example, an outfit that she put together gave her an art student vibe, so she named it that. She created more descriptions for her outfits, which I found very interesting.

I look forward to continuing to watch Moya Mawhinney and seeing her channel grow!