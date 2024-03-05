Hi, Snellville!

You’re invited to join us this Thursday, March 7th for our Grand Opening Celebration of Nordstrom Rack at Presidential Markets. We can’t wait to see you!

Date: Thursday, Mar 7

8AM EST: Join us before we open our doors for treats, beats and more. You can even enter for your chance to win a $1,000 Nordstrom Rack Gift Card – drawing is at 8:45am.

9AM EST: Doors open! Shop your new store and SAVE UP TO 70% on the season’s best brands and styles.

Location:

1905 Scenic Hwy S, Suite 5000

Snellville, GA 30078-5635