2024 State of the City: Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast

Get ready for an in-depth look at the heart of Lawrenceville in this special State of the City episode of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast! Hosted by Nathan McGill and featuring Mayor David Still, this episode is packed with insights on Lawrenceville’s evolution under Mayor Still’s leadership.

You’ll hear about Mayor Still’s vision for a healthy and thriving community, from hosting award-winning events to collaboration with local schools and the arts. He discusses Lawrenceville’s balanced housing strategy, highlighting projects like Park Place and Lawrenceville Gateway that aim to meet the needs of all residents.

It’s important to balance growth with safety, and the city’s fully staffed police department and innovative Bike Patrol Unit ensures that Lawrenceville’s families feel secure and safe. He also shares the importance of education partnerships and a strong connection between local schools and the city’s initiatives, particularly with Georgia Gwinnett College.

Tune in as Mayor Still dives into the many challenges of managing growth, like as downtown development, infrastructure improvements, and code enforcement. You’ll also hear about exciting projects like the newly opened HYRO Dog Park, and plans for expanding Lawrenceville’s trail system.

From community building to managing concentrated poverty, Mayor Still is working to ensure that Lawrenceville remains a great place to live, work, and visit. Don’t miss this engaging conversation about the city’s past, present, and future!